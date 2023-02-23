Mike Pence Disses Former Pal Donald Trump, Says There Are 'Better Choices' For President Than Him
The claws are coming out!
On Wednesday, February 22, Former Vice President Mike Pence made it clear that his former pal, Donald Trump, shouldn't be in the race for the 2024 election going forward.
“I think we’re going to have better choices” than the reality star, the politician, 63, said on CNBC’s Squawk Box when asked if the GOP should nominate someone other than the former president next year.
However, Pence didn't say he wouldn't support Trump if he did manage to win again.
“Our candidates that were focused on the past, particularly on relitigating the last election, did not do well, including in areas that we should have done very well,” Pence said.
When he was asked if he would be making his way to the White House again, he replied: "I'll keep you posted."
As OK! previously reported, Pence has thrown Trump under the bus before. In November 2022, he stated that Trump didn't do anything to help tame the January 6 Capitol riots, resulting in chaos and some people getting hurt — or arrested.
"I mean, the president's words were reckless. It was clear he decided to be part of the problem," Pence told ABC's World News Tonight anchor David Muir.
"I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, 'It doesn't take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law,'" Pence said of the people who stormed the Capitol in 2021.
"The president's words were reckless and his actions were reckless," he continued. "The president's words that day at the rally [before the riot] endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building."
Additionally, Pence, whose memoir, So Help Me God, was released last year, was shocked to see that the businessman did nothing to stop the violence from occurring.
He "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done," he stated.
In Pence's memoir, he recalled the moment when he spoke to Trump about not starting a riot.
“People are gonna think you’re stupid,” Trump allegedly told Pence. “You can be a historic figure … but if you wimp out, you’re just another somebody.”
“The president laid into me. ‘You’ll go down as a wimp,’ he said. ‘If you do that, I made a big mistake five years ago!’” Pence recalled of their conversation the night before January 6.