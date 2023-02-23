Mike Pence Disses Former Pal Donald Trump, Says There Are 'Better Choices' For President Than Him

The claws are coming out!

On Wednesday, February 22, Former Vice President Mike Pence made it clear that his former pal, Donald Trump, shouldn't be in the race for the 2024 election going forward.

“I think we’re going to have better choices” than the reality star, the politician, 63, said on CNBC’s Squawk Box when asked if the GOP should nominate someone other than the former president next year.

However, Pence didn't say he wouldn't support Trump if he did manage to win again.