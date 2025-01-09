Mike Pence's Wife Karen Refuses to Shake Donald Trump's Hand at Jimmy Carter's Funeral: Watch the Icy Interaction
Former Vice President Mike Pence shook Donald Trump's hand at Jimmy Carter's funeral, but his wife, Karen Pence, decided to stand her ground and not even give the President-elect the time of day.
In a clip going around on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mike, 65, who was sitting down in his seat, got up to interact with Donald, 78, and his wife, Melania Trump, 54. However, Karen, 68, kept on sitting down and looked the other way.
Of course, people thought the interaction was hilarious.
One person wrote, "Karen Pence I was unfamiliar with your game," while another said, "somebody said the presidents, vps, and first ladies gathering at Jimmy Carter’s funeral is like a Real Housewives reunion and I can’t unsee it."
Another said, "I mean, I wouldn't shake hands with someone who said a member of my family deserved to be hanged either."
A third person added, "Mike Pence is a weak man. Trump watched as people tried to hunt him down and threaten to hang him and he stands up and shakes his hand."
As OK! previously reported, Mike said he couldn't get behind Donald being president again ahead of the 2024 election despite being his VP for four years.
“It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” Pence said in an interview with Fox News last year.
"I'm incredibly proud of the record of our administration. It was a conservative record that made America more prosperous, more secure and saw conservatives appointed to our courts in a more peaceful world," he continued.
In Mike's memoir, he blamed Donald for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” on January 6.
Mike recalled how Donald wanted him to overturn the results of the 2020 election and elaborated on how he heard some changing "Hang Mike Pence" from rioters who stormed the Capitol.
“They had come to protest the result of the election and to prevent Congress from fulfilling its responsibility to open and count the Electoral College votes,” Pence wrote in So Help Me God. “And, as I later learned, many had come looking for me.”
“For four years, we had a close working relationship. It did not end well,” he continued. “We parted amicably when our service to the nation drew to a close. In the months that followed, we spoke from time to time, but when the president returned to the rhetoric that he was using before that tragic day and began to publicly criticize those of us who defended the Constitution, I decided it would be best to go our separate ways.”