Mike Pence Disagrees With Donald Trump's Plan to Pardon January 6 Capitol Rioters
Former Vice President Mike Pence publicly disputed President-elect Donald Trump's plan to pardon the rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
During his speech at the Dispatch's Summit 2024, he told the crowd: "At the end of the day, I’ll always believe that, by God’s grace, we did our duty [on January 6] to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America."
"I don’t think the president should pardon anyone who assaulted a police officer at the United States Capitol on January 6," he continued.
"Karen and I are literally praying that President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Vance will stand on the commitments that they will make when they raise their right hands on that day," the politician added. "And with God’s grace and the support of the American people, I believe they will."
Despite disagreeing with the 78-year-old on the issue of January 6, he admitted he was "very encouraged by the early appointments by the president-elect."
"The nature of leadership that he practices is one of getting inputs from all sorts of different sources," he said. "I think they’re off to a good start."
- Down With Donald Trump: Mike Pence Condemns Former President for January 6 Insurrection in Presidential Bid Speech
- Mike Pence Rejects Donald Trump's 'Un-American' Claims He Could Have Overturned 2020 Election, Says He Was 'Proud' To Certify Results
- Mike Pence Harshly Criticizes Donald Trump For His Role In The January 6 Capital Attack: 'His Reckless Words Endangered My Family'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Back in June 2023, Pence refused to endorse Trump for POTUS, claiming the controversial politician had "demanded I choose between him and our Constitution. Now voters will be faced with the same choice."
"I believe anyone that puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States and anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again," he noted.
However, after Trump won the presidential election earlier this month, Pence still congratulated him and other members of the incoming administration.
"The American people have spoken and Karen [Pence] and I send our sincere congratulations to President-Elect Donald Trump and his family on his election as 47th President of the United States," he penned on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We also send our congratulations to Vice President-Elect J.D. Vance and his family on his election as Vice President of the United States."
"We extend our congratulations as well to the newly elected members of the Republican majorities in the United States Senate and the House of Representatives and look forward to their efforts to renew American security, prosperity and a respect for life," he shared. "We will continue to pray for all those in authority and urge every American to join us in praying for our incoming President, Vice President and elected officials at every level. God Bless America."