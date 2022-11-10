'We Have A Situation!': 'Jersey Shore' Star Mike Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Announce Sex Of Second Child
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, 40, is officially a girl dad!
The reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 9, to share the sex of his child with fans, writing, “IT’S OFFICIAL, We have a Situation 🎉. It’s a GIRL 💖. Coming January 2023🤰.”
The Situation’s wife, Lauren, also revealed the exciting news to her followers, stating, “We have a baby girl on the way 🤰💖🥰,” as she reposted her hubby’s photo of the two of them posing in matching black outfits. The 37-year-old had a pink boa draped around her shoulders as an added accessory for the sweet reveal.
Jersey Shore’s official Instagram account even congratulated the dynamic duo, writing, “GTL = gym, tan, LAUREN'S HAVING A GIRL! 🎀 Congratulations to Mike & Lauren on growing their beautiful fam. ❤️.”
Fans flocked to the comments section to leave warm wishes for longtime lovebirds, who also share 1-year-old son Romeo.
“Oh my gosh The Situation is about to get so soft… I love all of this for the best reasons❤️. He is gonna be the best girl dad EVER,” expressed one fan, while another added, “Congratulations that’s wonderful news, God bless you and your growing family. 😘🎀🧸💝.”
“Whaaaaat?!?! Yay i was hoping for a girl! Congratulations!” Shared a third user, as an additional admirer wrote, “💓You are truly a match made in heaven you have the perfect family! 💞.”
Mike and Lauren's gender reveal isn't the only exciting celebration the couple shared this month, as the reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 1, to wish his wife a happy anniversary.
"HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE🥂 4 BEAUTIFUL YEARS of marriage, a beautiful Son & another baby on the way," wrote the New Jersey native, who first started dating Lauren during college at Monmouth University. "We are living our dream🙏🏼."
"I love you so much 🍯 Happy Anniversary! ♥️," the blonde beauty replied, before sharing a heartwarming post of her own.
"Happy Anniversary my love!!! 4 years of marriage with you and we’ve already doubled our size in love🤰🏼!" expressed Lauren in regard to their growing family. "I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our beautiful and blessed family 🙏🏼. I love you forever ♥️."