'We Have A Situation!': 'Jersey Shore' Star Mike Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Announce Sex Of Second Child

The Situation’s wife, Lauren, also revealed the exciting news to her followers, stating, “We have a baby girl on the way 🤰💖🥰,” as she reposted her hubby’s photo of the two of them posing in matching black outfits. The 37-year-old had a pink boa draped around her shoulders as an added accessory for the sweet reveal.

Jersey Shore’s official Instagram account even congratulated the dynamic duo, writing, “GTL = gym, tan, LAUREN'S HAVING A GIRL! 🎀 Congratulations to Mike & Lauren on growing their beautiful fam. ❤️.”

MIKE 'THE SITUATION' SORRENTINO & WIFE LAUREN ARE EXPECTING BABY NO.2!

Fans flocked to the comments section to leave warm wishes for longtime lovebirds, who also share 1-year-old son Romeo.