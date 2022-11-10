OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Babies > Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino
OK LogoBABIES

'We Have A Situation!': 'Jersey Shore' Star Mike Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Announce Sex Of Second Child

mike ig pp
Source: @mikethesituation/instagram
By:

Nov. 10 2022, Updated 4:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, 40, is officially a girl dad!

The reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 9, to share the sex of his child with fans, writing, “IT’S OFFICIAL, We have a Situation 🎉. It’s a GIRL 💖. Coming January 2023🤰.”

Article continues below advertisement
mike ig
Source: @mikethesituation/instagram

The Situation’s wife, Lauren, also revealed the exciting news to her followers, stating, “We have a baby girl on the way 🤰💖🥰,” as she reposted her hubby’s photo of the two of them posing in matching black outfits. The 37-year-old had a pink boa draped around her shoulders as an added accessory for the sweet reveal.

Jersey Shore’s official Instagram account even congratulated the dynamic duo, writing, “GTL = gym, tan, LAUREN'S HAVING A GIRL! 🎀 Congratulations to Mike & Lauren on growing their beautiful fam. ❤️.”

MIKE 'THE SITUATION' SORRENTINO & WIFE LAUREN ARE EXPECTING BABY NO.2!

Fans flocked to the comments section to leave warm wishes for longtime lovebirds, who also share 1-year-old son Romeo.

Article continues below advertisement
mike ig
Source: @mikethesituation/instagram

“Oh my gosh The Situation is about to get so soft… I love all of this for the best reasons❤️. He is gonna be the best girl dad EVER,” expressed one fan, while another added, “Congratulations that’s wonderful news, God bless you and your growing family. 😘🎀🧸💝.”

GYM, TAN & RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO! RELIVE THE 'JERSEY SHORE' STAR'S MOST CONTROVERSIAL MOMENTS AMID CUSTODY BATTLE WIN

“Whaaaaat?!?! Yay i was hoping for a girl! Congratulations!” Shared a third user, as an additional admirer wrote, “💓You are truly a match made in heaven you have the perfect family! 💞.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
mike ig
Source: @mikethesituation/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Mike and Lauren's gender reveal isn't the only exciting celebration the couple shared this month, as the reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 1, to wish his wife a happy anniversary.

"HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE🥂 4 BEAUTIFUL YEARS of marriage, a beautiful Son & another baby on the way," wrote the New Jersey native, who first started dating Lauren during college at Monmouth University. "We are living our dream🙏🏼."

mike ig
Source: @mikethesituation/instagram

"I love you so much 🍯 Happy Anniversary! ♥️," the blonde beauty replied, before sharing a heartwarming post of her own.

"Happy Anniversary my love!!! 4 years of marriage with you and we’ve already doubled our size in love🤰🏼!" expressed Lauren in regard to their growing family. "I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our beautiful and blessed family 🙏🏼. I love you forever ♥️."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.