Gym, Tan & Ronnie Ortiz-Magro! Relive The 'Jersey Shore' Star's Most Controversial Moments Amid Custody Battle Win

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro might be on full-time daddy duty, but the reality star took a long-twisted road to get to where he is today.

The Jersey Shore icon had an infamously entertaining past throughout his time on the show. Despite multiple fist fights, toxic relationships and abusive behaviors portrayed on the MTV series and in years to follow, a judge still granted the 36-year-old primary physical custody of his 4-year-old daughter, Ariana.

"Ariana's primary residence is with the father in California,” the court ruling declared of Ortiz-Magro and his ex Jenn Harley's child on Tuesday, October 11. “This order is made with the knowledge that Ariana will be starting school soon and needs a primary residence with one parent. Ariana will be with father at all times."

JERSEY SHORE’S RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO WINS PRIMARY CUSTODY OF DAUGHTER ARIANA, 4

Many fans were thrilled with the judge's decision, however, some were concerned neither parent should have been deemed fit to care for Ariana — as both Ortiz-Magro and Harley faced domestic violence allegations and substance abuse issues.

Responsible enough or not, court has been adjourned — and the TV personality came out victorious.

