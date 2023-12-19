Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reveals Season 2 Explosive Fight With Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Was About His 'Addiction and Drug Use'
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino revealed why he and Jersey Shore star Jenni "JWoww" Farley were at it during Season 2.
In the star's new book, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation – How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, which was released on Tuesday, December 19, he confessed Farley, 37, knew he was using drugs when he offered her Oxycodone while doing press.
During Season 2 of the hit show, Farley confronted the author, 41, while the cameras were rolling. “MTV depicted our fight in such a way that the audience couldn’t tell what we were fighting about, but the truth is it was about my addiction and drug use,” Sorrentino wrote in the tome. “I don’t even think she ever specifically said ‘drug addict,’ as the whole subject was a gray area.”
Sorrentino said Farley was only calling him as it came "from a place of concern," but he still "didn't want to hear it."
Elsewhere in the tell-all, the MTV star said he had to get creative when taking pills while filming. So much so, he consumed 500 pills over the course of filming Jersey Shore Season 3.
But when the cast went to Italy for Season 4, he put 125 Roxicets — a drug made of oxycodone and acetaminophen — into four Altoids tins. He then removed the cushions of his shoes “and cut out enough room in the heel to place two Altoids tins in each shoe,” he recalled. “I then replaced the insole and packed the kicks in a large suitcase with 20 other pairs.”
Additionally, Sorrentino confessed he had a code name for "pills" on Jersey Shore.
“If you heard me on the phone asking someone how many girls were coming to the club, chances are I was talking with one of my boys from home in code,” he said. “‘Girls’ meant pills, and the numbers equated to increments of ten. So, for example, if [my friend] The Unit told me he was bringing five girls to the club that night, I knew I was getting a fifty pack.”
However, there were times when "girls" really did mean women.