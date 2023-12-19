Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reveals Season 2 Explosive Fight With Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Was About His 'Addiction and Drug Use'

During Season 2 of the hit show, Farley confronted the author, 41, while the cameras were rolling. “MTV depicted our fight in such a way that the audience couldn’t tell what we were fighting about, but the truth is it was about my addiction and drug use,” Sorrentino wrote in the tome. “I don’t even think she ever specifically said ‘drug addict,’ as the whole subject was a gray area.”

Sorrentino said Farley was only calling him as it came "from a place of concern," but he still "didn't want to hear it."