OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jenni 'JWoww' Farley
OK LogoNEWS

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reveals Season 2 Explosive Fight With Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Was About His 'Addiction and Drug Use'

mike situation sorrentino jenni farley fight drug use
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 19 2023, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino revealed why he and Jersey Shore star Jenni "JWoww" Farley were at it during Season 2.

In the star's new book, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation – How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, which was released on Tuesday, December 19, he confessed Farley, 37, knew he was using drugs when he offered her Oxycodone while doing press.

Article continues below advertisement

During Season 2 of the hit show, Farley confronted the author, 41, while the cameras were rolling. “MTV depicted our fight in such a way that the audience couldn’t tell what we were fighting about, but the truth is it was about my addiction and drug use,” Sorrentino wrote in the tome. “I don’t even think she ever specifically said ‘drug addict,’ as the whole subject was a gray area.”

Sorrentino said Farley was only calling him as it came "from a place of concern," but he still "didn't want to hear it."

mike situation sorrentino jenni farley fight drug use
Source: mega

The cast of 'Jersey Shore' is still close to this day.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the tell-all, the MTV star said he had to get creative when taking pills while filming. So much so, he consumed 500 pills over the course of filming Jersey Shore Season 3.

But when the cast went to Italy for Season 4, he put 125 Roxicets — a drug made of oxycodone and acetaminophen — into four Altoids tins. He then removed the cushions of his shoes “and cut out enough room in the heel to place two Altoids tins in each shoe,” he recalled. “I then replaced the insole and packed the kicks in a large suitcase with 20 other pairs.”

mike situation sorrentino jenni farley fight drug use
Source: mega

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino recalled getting in a fight with Jenni 'JWoww' Farley over his 'drug use.'

MORE ON:
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley
Article continues below advertisement
mike situation sorrentino jenni farley fight drug use
Source: mega

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is now sober.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

mike situation sorrentino jenni farley fight drug use
Source: mega

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's new tome dropped on December 19.

Additionally, Sorrentino confessed he had a code name for "pills" on Jersey Shore.

“If you heard me on the phone asking someone how many girls were coming to the club, chances are I was talking with one of my boys from home in code,” he said. “‘Girls’ meant pills, and the numbers equated to increments of ten. So, for example, if [my friend] The Unit told me he was bringing five girls to the club that night, I knew I was getting a fifty pack.”

However, there were times when "girls" really did mean women.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.