Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Was Going Through Drug Withdrawal When He Headbutted a Cement Wall on 'Jersey Shore'
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is thankful to be alive.
Upon the release of his first memoir, the reality star is giving the scary details about his crippling drug addiction, which unbeknownst to Jersey Shore viewers, played out over the course of the original series.
In a new interview, reporters brought up the infamous Season 4 scene in which he angrily headbutted a cement wall while in Italy.
The dad-of-two talked in-depth about the incident, revealing that at that time, he was secretly going through drug withdrawal since he wasn't able to bring his usual drugs with him for the trip.
"I misjudged my habit. I ended up smuggling around 500 Roxicets — which is a 30 milligram Oxycodone overseas — and eventually I went through all those drugs. And around that time, I was going through withdrawal because I ran out of drugs," he explained. "Because overseas they have different prescription drugs out there. I was literally going through withdrawal on live TV on the biggest reality show in the country."
The Dancing With the Stars alum said he "did a great job at hiding" his addiction, though he acknowledged he wasn't that "great" at it, as "every season, MTV would pull me aside and they would be like, 'Do you have a problem? Can we help you?' And eventually, by around Season 5, they gave me an ultimatum, which is in the book as well."
While the star went to jail in 2019 for tax evasion, he confessed that trying heroin was the lowest point of his life.
"I'm celebrating eight years of sobriety and I think that god spared my life so I'm able to share my story," he noted. "It's a very wild book. Once you pick up this book you will not be able to put it down."
Sorrentino is still a scene-stealer on the spinoff Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, where he's joined by his roommates and all of their respective significant others.
The costars' children have also made several cameos, and in September, the memoir author and his wife Lauren Sorrentino, 38, announced they're expecting their third child together, who's due in March 2024.
The couple is currently parents to son Romeo Reign, 2, and daughter Mia Bella, who turns 1 in January of next year.
TMZ spoke to The Situation, whose book Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation — How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison hits shelves on Tuesday, December 19.