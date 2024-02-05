Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Is 'Still Processing' His 2-Year-Old Son Romeo's Terrifying Choking Incident: 'It Was a Close Call'
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino opened up on an incident he called the "scariest moment" of his life during the Monday, February 5, installment of Good Morning America.
The Jersey Shore alum shared a video to his Instagram on Sunday, February 4, showed himself and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, both jumping into action after their 2-year-old son, Romeo, choked on a piece of gnocchi.
"If I hear a cough during dinner, I assume it's a problem. So I immediately jumped up," he told the show, explaining that he picked up his son while Lauren rushed to the kitchen to get their anti-choking device they kept there.
"I knew I didn't want to hit him too hard when he was upright because I thought maybe that could maybe lodge the food even further," he clarified. "So that's why I had got him upright and ready for when my wife had gotten the anti-choking device."
The reality star admitted he was still processing what happened, adding that he still gets "tingles" just talking about it.
"It was definitely a very, very scary close call for sure," he continued. "We worked in synergy as a team and I couldn't be prouder of my wife. I'm gonna break down. But she's a superhero."
As OK! previously reported, Mike shared his initial reactions to the choking incident in the caption for his Instagram video that he posted on Sunday.
"It was an ordinary dinner at the Situations when suddenly without notice Romeo started choking on his favorite pasta pesto gnocchi !! He hunched over and wasn’t breathing," he wrote at the time.
"I am so proud of how my wife and I didn’t panic, didn’t hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking airway and saved his life," the father-of-two said. "I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out 🙏🏼 it’s safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won’t be having gnocchi anytime soon."
Mike and Lauren have been married since 2018. They currently share two children — Romeo, 2, and Mia, 1. The couple announced in September 2023 that they were expecting their third child in 2024.
Mike spoke with Good Morning America about how he was feeling after his son choked.