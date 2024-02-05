Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Is 'Still Processing' His 2-Year-Old Son Romeo's Terrifying Choking Incident: 'It Was a Close Call'

"I am so proud of how my wife and I didn’t panic, didn’t hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking airway and saved his life," the father-of-two said. "I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out 🙏🏼 it’s safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won’t be having gnocchi anytime soon."

Mike and Lauren have been married since 2018. They currently share two children — Romeo, 2, and Mia, 1. The couple announced in September 2023 that they were expecting their third child in 2024.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!