Mike Tindall Didn't Get King Charles' Permission To Join Reality Show 'I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!'
Though King Charles has only taken the throne over one month ago, it looks like he's already having to sort out some drama. Mike Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, will be making an appearance on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!.
“It’s a massive coup," a source said of the situation. "Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations. He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch.”
Meanwhile, another insider claimed Mike "did not seek permission from Charles" before signing onto the show.
"Palace courtiers may find that pleas to reconsider fall on deaf ears," the source said, as he is expected to receive a six-figure salary.
Next month, Mike will travel to Australia for the series.
Journalist Afua Hagan weighed in on what Mike might spill on the upcoming show. "I mean if you're on I'm A Celebrity, part of it is just you talking about your life and making friends in the camp," she said on Talk TV. "You know, what tea is he going to spill on that show? Do you think he has much to say or not? I'm surprised actually that he's on it, I'm surprised that the Royal Family have allowed it, I think it's going to be really, really interesting. But I wonder if there is anybody in the royal family who is now sitting at home and thinking, oh dear."
Since Mike and Zara are not working royals, a.k.a. they don't make money when they appear for royal engagements, so they're able to dabble in other things. "Sponsorships won't last for ever. You've got to plan, and now, with a third on the way and what's coming down the line in terms of school bills, fees to pay..." he said.
"It has its benefits and it has its negatives. You think about what you do and you have to be aware of it, but it doesn't necessarily dictate," he continued.
Mike previously appeared on reality TV before, starring in a winter sports competition called The Jump, in addition to Bear Grylls: Mission Survive.
