King Charles To Ban Prince Harry From Coronation If His Memoir Shades Queen Consort Camilla
Though no one knows exactly what bombshells Prince Harry will drop in his upcoming memoir, a source believes that if he portrays his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, in any negative light, he could kiss goodbye any chance of ever reconciling with King Charles.
The insider even alleged that if Harry does so, he and Meghan Markle will be prohibited from attending Charles and Camilla's official coronation next year.
"Almost everything Charles has done over the past 20 years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public," the source explained, seeming to reference the belief that his trysts with Camilla while still married to the beloved Princess Diana offended the masses.
"He loves her. He is incredibly protective of her and he couldn’t do it without her. Even [Queen Elizabeth] finally accepted that," the source continued. "It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla."
At the moment, the guest list for the Saturday, May 6, coronation is still up in the air, but Buckingham Palace confirmed it will take place at Westminster Abbey.
WHAT RIFT? KING CHARLES KEEPS A PHOTO OF PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE IN HIS OFFICE DESPITE ESTRANGEMENT
As OK! previously shared, royal biographer Katie Nicholl thinks Camilla actually wants the Sussexes to be present at the event, as a family reunion would signal that their rift is finally starting to thaw.
Nonetheless, there's a chance Harry could still snub the potential invite, as the ceremony takes place on son Archie's 4th birthday. Plus, Harry's distaste for Camilla has been well-documented, as sources have claimed he partially blames her for the untimely death of his mother.
Prince William allegedly isn't too fond of their father's wife either, with author Angela Levin writing in her new book, Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, that the dad-of-three "has made it clear that Camilla is the wife of his father, but not a step-grandmother to his children, and that Prince George, his sister Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have two grandfathers, but only one grandmother."
The Daily Beast reported on Charles potentially banning the Sussexes from the coronation.
