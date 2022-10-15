King Charles To Ban Prince Harry From Coronation If His Memoir Shades Queen Consort Camilla

"Almost everything Charles has done over the past 20 years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public," the source explained, seeming to reference the belief that his trysts with Camilla while still married to the beloved Princess Diana offended the masses.

"He loves her. He is incredibly protective of her and he couldn’t do it without her. Even [Queen Elizabeth] finally accepted that," the source continued. "It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla."