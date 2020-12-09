There’s another royal baby on the way! The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Zara Tindall, is pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Mike Tindall.

“It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week — third Tindall on its way,” the soon to be father of three announced on his podcast, “The Good, the Bad and the Rugby,” which was published on Wednesday, December 9. “I’d like a boy this time. I’ve got two girls. I would like a boy, but I will love it whatever, whether it’s a boy or a girl but please be a boy!”

The former England international rugby player then joked about naming their child “Covey or Covina” after the novel coronavirus. “I don’t know where to go with names,” he quipped.

Zara — who is the daughter of Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter — and Mike already share daughters Mia Grace, 6, and Lena Elizabeth, 2. Prince William is the godfather to Mia, and Prince Harry is the godfather to Lena.

Mike said he thinks Mia will be excited about the new addition to the Tindall family, although the parents haven’t told her the news just yet. “We knew she would tell everyone at school,” Mike explained. “We will tell her now that we’ve gone through the scan. Of course, we will tell her.”

“I think she’ll be happy about it, she’s been requesting another sister or brother, so we’ve hopefully fulfilled that role for her,” Mike said. “She just wants something different now, Lena’s growing up, she’s two-and-a-half now, she wants something younger to play with and dress up.”

Mike also addressed his wife’s past two miscarriages. He said Zara is being very “careful because of things that have happened in the past,” but she’s been doing “very good” and is “really looking forward to” their baby’s arrival.

The father of two admitted he hadn’t discussed announcing that his wife is pregnant, so he may be in a bit of trouble when he returns home. “I’m not going to tell her that I’ve told you but, shh, keep it (quiet). No one will know. What, 150,000 listeners a week? No one will tell her!” he joked.

A press officer for Her Majesty told CNN the Queen and Philip are “aware and delighted” about the new addition to the royal family. While Zara, 39, was born into royalty, she does not hold an official royal title. Nonetheless, the blonde beauty is a highly praised equestrian, as she’s won a silver medal in a team event for the London Olympic Games in 2012.

Zara and Mike, 42, first met each other in 2003 at the World Cup when he played for England. The couple wed on July 30, 2011, in Canongate Kirk church in Edinburgh, Scotland.