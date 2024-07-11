Mike Tindall Appeared 'Bored' at Wimbledon During His First Public Outing Since Princess Anne's Hospital Visit

Mike and Zara Tindall attended their first public outing since Princess Anne's horse accident on Wednesday, July 10, but the rugby star appeared "bored" while watching the tennis match.

A social media account called Spotted at Wimbledon showed Mike seemingly disinterested in the gathering.

"Mike Tindall *enjoys* Court 1 action with Zara Tindall on day ten of #Wimbledon," the account penned.