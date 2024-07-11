OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Mike Tindall
OK LogoROYALS

Mike Tindall Appeared 'Bored' at Wimbledon During His First Public Outing Since Princess Anne's Hospital Visit

mike tindall looked bored wimbledon first outing princess anne hospitalized
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 11 2024, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Mike and Zara Tindall attended their first public outing since Princess Anne's horse accident on Wednesday, July 10, but the rugby star appeared "bored" while watching the tennis match.

A social media account called Spotted at Wimbledon showed Mike seemingly disinterested in the gathering.

"Mike Tindall *enjoys* Court 1 action with Zara Tindall on day ten of #Wimbledon," the account penned.

Article continues below advertisement
mike tindall looked bored wimbledon first outing princess anne hospitalized
Source: MEGA

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall were spotted at Wimbledon.

Though Zara was out and about, a source claimed Zara was nervous about her mother's recent health woes.

"This is exactly what Zara's been worried about happening for years now, but her mom hasn't had a chance to slow down with everyone else falling apart," a source revealed.

According to the source, Anne's incident resulted in her having amnesia.

"It's really shaken Zara to the core and she's desperately hoping this memory is temporary," they continued. "This has been a huge wake-up call for everyone in the family and they're rightfully distressed."

Article continues below advertisement
mike tindall looked bored wimbledon first outing princess anne hospitalized
Source: MEGA

Zara Tindall visited Princess Anne while she was at the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Buckingham Palace announced that Anne was hospitalized on Sunday, June 23.

"The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening," the message read. "Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery. The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

Article continues below advertisement
mike tindall looked bored wimbledon first outing princess anne hospitalized
Source: MEGA

Princess Anne was reportedly kicked by her horse.

MORE ON:
Mike Tindall
Article continues below advertisement

Anne's husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, who was seen walking out of the hospital, gave an update about her condition during her five-day stay.

"I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay," Laurence shared.

“She’ll be out when she’s ready," he later told an onlooker.

Article continues below advertisement
mike tindall looked bored wimbledon first outing princess anne hospitalized
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Zara Tindall was concerned about Princess Anne.

Article continues below advertisement

Anne is often celebrated for her commitment to the Crown, but one royal expert believes she didn't like having all eyes on her.

"You can just imagine Anne absolutely loathing being the center of attention," Kate Mansey said on "The Royals" podcast.

"She’ll have really disliked the fact that while her brother was hosting a state visit, a very high profile state visit, Anne was the main news of the day, because she loathes being center of attention," she noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Zara's concerns, biographer Katie Nicholl pointed out that Anne was well cared for.

"All we understand is that she cannot remember the incident. Obviously, she has been asked about what happened and she simply can't remember, which suggests that she probably blacked out at the time of the event," she shared. "But there is no suggestion that this memory loss is anything more than immediately around what happened."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.