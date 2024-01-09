Princess Anne Remains King Charles' 'Right-Hand Woman' Amid Prince Andrew Scandal

Although Andrew continues to attend royal gatherings, the Duke of York's reputation took another hit after documents from Jeffrey Epstein's case were unsealed, and it was revealed a woman accused the royal of groping her when she was underage.

OK! previously reported sources close to the Windors believe Andrew will transition into a recluse lifestyle after the news threatened his gradual return to being in the spotlight.

"When it comes to any public role for his brother, there is no way back," a royal insider revealed. "There has always been an agreement that Andrew would be permitted to attend private and family events, as is his right. But not public or official ones. That has not changed."