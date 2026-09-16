Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Step Out for Rare Dinner Date: Photos
Sept. 16 2026, Published 11:58 a.m. ET
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher gave fans a rare look at their low-key night out when they stopped by a San Francisco restaurant together.
The longtime couple kept things casual during their visit to Yank Sing's Rincon location, where they posed for photos with the restaurant's staff. The restaurant later shared the snapshots on Instagram.
In one photo, Kutcher stood beside a restaurant representative, wrapping an arm around her shoulder as they smiled for the camera. The actor kept his outfit relaxed with a light striped button-down shirt, brown pants and white sneakers. He also wore a baseball cap and carried his glasses around his neck.
Kunis posed separately in another snapshot. The actress wore a soft pink short-sleeve top tucked into a long, dark skirt, finishing the look with black sandals and a black handbag.
The restaurant's post quickly caught fans' attention after the unexpected celebrity visit.
“It’s not every day you get a visit from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis!” the caption read. “Thank you both for stopping by our Rincon location one last time ❤️.”
Fans also filled the comments section with excitement.
One person reacted, “Whaaaat!!” while another wrote, “They are so cute!”
Kunis Gets Support From Kutcher
The dinner outing comes after Kunis made a surprise appearance on Live while longtime host Kelly Ripa recovers from gum surgery.
Kunis stepped in alongside Mark Consuelos for the episode, while Kutcher supported his wife from backstage.
During the opening segment, the pair chatted about several trending topics, including NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The sports headline caught Kunis off guard.
“My husband’s backstage,” Kunis said. “He’s gonna be like, ‘How dare she not know.’”
The audience then reacted with surprise, prompting Kunis to play along.
“I love that you gasped that my husband’s backstage. He is backstage, guys. He’s really real, and he’s here," she added.
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Kutcher Makes a Quick Appearance
Later in the episode, the conversation moved to collegiate wrestling, which is a longtime interest shared by Consuelos and Kutcher.
That was enough to bring the actor out from backstage for a quick appearance.
“There he is,” Kunis exclaimed.
“He’s so happy right now,” she added as Kutcher smiled, waved and gave the audience a thumbs-up.
Kunis Brings the Kids to New York City
Kunis also opened up about the family's trip to New York City during the episode.
The actress revealed that she and Kutcher brought their two children, daughter Wyatt, 11, and son Dimitri, 9, along for the visit.
According to Kunis, the kids have been enjoying the change of scenery, especially because exploring Manhattan on foot still feels new to them.
“They're enjoying the Big Apple because the novelty of walking around for them is a thing,” she explained. “Nobody walks in L.A.”