Miles Teller Teases Host Andy Cohen for Looking at His Crotch on 'Watch What Happens Live': 'You Little Pervert!'

While talking about Michael Jackson’s iconic dance moves, the Top Gun: Maverick star, 37 — who is playing entertainment lawyer John Branca in the upcoming Michael biopic about the King of Pop — admitted he’s been a “massive fan” of the late Grammy winner from a young age.

“I think I learned to do the moonwalk when I was, like, 11, and I would grab my crotch as a little kid,” he stated before imitating the famous dance move. “I got in trouble so much in school.”