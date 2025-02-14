Miles Teller Teases Host Andy Cohen for Looking at His Crotch on 'Watch What Happens Live': 'You Little Pervert!'
Eyes up here, Andy Cohen!
On the Thursday, February 13, episode of Watch What Happens Live, guest Miles Teller called out the Bravo host for looking at his crotch.
While talking about Michael Jackson’s iconic dance moves, the Top Gun: Maverick star, 37 — who is playing entertainment lawyer John Branca in the upcoming Michael biopic about the King of Pop — admitted he’s been a “massive fan” of the late Grammy winner from a young age.
“I think I learned to do the moonwalk when I was, like, 11, and I would grab my crotch as a little kid,” he stated before imitating the famous dance move. “I got in trouble so much in school.”
Though Cohen was not caught on camera looking at the hunk’s package, Teller teased him for taking a peek.
“I saw you look down there, Andy, you little pervert!” he said, to which Cohen confessed, “I did.”
As OK! previously reported, the father-of-two’s cheeky look came after a nude of the Bravo heavyweight was allegedly leaked.
Social media users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were stunned after seeing evidence that the faceless image was actually their favorite reality TV host.
In one still, Cohen was seen in a black T-shirt and sleep pants, while the naked snapshot showed the same phone case, watch and ring as the clothed upload.
After seeing the shocking picture, many were impressed by what may have been the 56-year-old’s body.
One person wrote Cohen could “definitely” get it, while another added, “Andy Cohen... well mazel.”
A third fan invited him to “get inside my bed.”
Others used the vulnerable moment to diss the celeb.
“Andy Cohen is one of the worst media examples of gay men,” someone penned. “He’s a terrible person, and the public lets his behavior go because the gay community has allowed the straights to think mean gays are funny and deserve a pass. And no, I don’t feel sympathy for Andy Cohen for his ‘leaks’ when he pulled a Mariah Carey on @kathygriffin. Karma, c---.”
Though it has not been confirmed, one user claimed the photo is in fact Cohen.
“NGL [Not gonna lie] I can confirm this is real bc Andy Cohen was in SF last year and he messaged me on Grindr saying I was hot and I seen his pics — his were hot too lol,” they explained. “If it weren’t for scheduling conflicts, I would’ve tapped that a--.”