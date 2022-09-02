Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus Giving Each Other The Silent Treatment Divorce From Miley's Mom
Achy Breaky hearts!
Miley Cyrus and her father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, are reportedly on the outs amid his bitter split from his wife, Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus.
"Miley is all about peace but she didn't agree with some things that her father has done,” the unnamed insider shared, adding that the Hannah Montana co-stars, who previously unfollowed each other on Instagram, are allegedly giving each other the silent treatment. “It has really escalated and they are not on good terms.”
Part of this conflict, the source explained, comes from the fact that both Miley and Billy Ray “clearly see things very differently” when it comes to what prompted his most recent split from Tish.
"There were words exchanged over what happened towards the end of Billy and Tish's marriage," the source said. “Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology."
Prior to calling it quits back in April, Billy Ray and Tish seemingly endured several ups and downs amid their nearly 30 year marriage, splitting twice throughout the course of their relationship.
The couple, who said “I do” in a small ceremony at their Tennessee home in 1993, first split up in October 2010, when Billy Ray filed for divorce. By the following March, the pair had reconciled, with the “Achy Breaky Heart” artist citing their family as the reason for mending the relationship.
“I want to put my family back together,” Billy Ray shared during a TV appearance shortly after calling off the divorce. Although at the time, Billy revealed that “things are the best they’ve ever been” in terms of his family life, it seems this marital bliss was short-lived.
Two years later, Tish called off their relationship, filing for divorce in June 2013.
“This is a personal matter and we are working to find a resolution that is in the best interest of our family,” the Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer star said in a statement at the time, asking fans for privacy as they navigate the split. A few weeks later, the couple gave their relationship another go after enduring couples therapy.
The Daily Mail previously reported on Miley and Billy Ray’s recent rift.