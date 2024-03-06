OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Miley Cyrus
OK LogoNEWS

Miley Cyrus 'Devastated' Over Mom Tish and Sister Noah's Feud: 'The Family Rift Is Beyond Repair'

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 6 2024, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Doesn’t look like we’ll be getting a Cyrus family reunion anytime soon!

According to an insider, news of Noah Cyrus’ previous romantic involvement with mom Tish Cyrus’ now-husband, Dominic Purcell, has caused a huge divide in the famous brood.

Article continues below advertisement
miley
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus is famous for her role in 'Hannah Montana.'

The source revealed Noah, 24, “refuses to communicate” with older sister Miley, 31, about the ordeal.

“Miley is devastated her family’s been torn apart,” they shared, noting the “Wrecking Ball” singer “believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, Tish, 56, “is not open to any reconciliation” with Noah.

As OK! previously reported, multiple sources shared that the “July” artist had been seeing Dominic, 54, before the matriarch decided to take him for herself.

Article continues below advertisement
tish miley
Source: @tishcyruspurcell/Instagram

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell tied the knot in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," an insider spilled, noting Tish was “aware” of the relationship before she made a move on the Prison Break star.

"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," they confessed. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."

Article continues below advertisement

After the news hit the internet, another source revealed Miley was in the dark about the situation.

"Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all," the insider dished. "She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy."

Article continues below advertisement
noah billy
Source: MEGA

Noah Cyrus was allegedly seeing Dominic Purcell before Tish pursued him.

MORE ON:
Miley Cyrus
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, division within the Cyrus clan has escalated since Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, split in April 2022.

While Noah is “very loyal” to their father, Miley has always backed Tish. Even when Billy Ray attempted to make amends with the Hannah Montana alum, an insider claimed she wasn't interested in listening.

Article continues below advertisement

“Billy Ray was hoping things would get better now that they’re married, but if anything Miley’s even more upset,” a source said, referencing the country musician’s new bride, Firerose, 34.

“Noah and [brother] Braison are still very close to Billy Ray and have accepted Firerose,” they explained. “So if forced to choose, they’ll take his side.”

Article continues below advertisement
noah cyrus
Source: MEGA

Noah Cyrus is engaged to fashion designer Pinkus.

Article continues below advertisement

As for Miley, “She always sided with her mom in the divorce. Whenever Miley gets anxious, Tish is there to comfort her and talk it through.”

The family’s issues became even more prominent when Noah and Braison, 29, did not attend Tish’s August 2023 wedding to Dominic.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Noah was noticeably left off the guest list for the special day, though many originally believed that was due to the divorce. However, Noah’s supposed romance with Dominic gives further context to the situation.

"Tish didn’t invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama," yet another insider revealed, though they also insisted that what went down between Noah and Dominic was “exaggerated.”

Us Weekly reported on Miley's devastation.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.