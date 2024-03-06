Miley Cyrus 'Devastated' Over Mom Tish and Sister Noah's Feud: 'The Family Rift Is Beyond Repair'
Doesn’t look like we’ll be getting a Cyrus family reunion anytime soon!
According to an insider, news of Noah Cyrus’ previous romantic involvement with mom Tish Cyrus’ now-husband, Dominic Purcell, has caused a huge divide in the famous brood.
The source revealed Noah, 24, “refuses to communicate” with older sister Miley, 31, about the ordeal.
“Miley is devastated her family’s been torn apart,” they shared, noting the “Wrecking Ball” singer “believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time.”
Additionally, Tish, 56, “is not open to any reconciliation” with Noah.
As OK! previously reported, multiple sources shared that the “July” artist had been seeing Dominic, 54, before the matriarch decided to take him for herself.
"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," an insider spilled, noting Tish was “aware” of the relationship before she made a move on the Prison Break star.
"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," they confessed. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
After the news hit the internet, another source revealed Miley was in the dark about the situation.
"Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all," the insider dished. "She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy."
As OK! previously reported, division within the Cyrus clan has escalated since Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, split in April 2022.
While Noah is “very loyal” to their father, Miley has always backed Tish. Even when Billy Ray attempted to make amends with the Hannah Montana alum, an insider claimed she wasn't interested in listening.
“Billy Ray was hoping things would get better now that they’re married, but if anything Miley’s even more upset,” a source said, referencing the country musician’s new bride, Firerose, 34.
“Noah and [brother] Braison are still very close to Billy Ray and have accepted Firerose,” they explained. “So if forced to choose, they’ll take his side.”
As for Miley, “She always sided with her mom in the divorce. Whenever Miley gets anxious, Tish is there to comfort her and talk it through.”
The family’s issues became even more prominent when Noah and Braison, 29, did not attend Tish’s August 2023 wedding to Dominic.
Noah was noticeably left off the guest list for the special day, though many originally believed that was due to the divorce. However, Noah’s supposed romance with Dominic gives further context to the situation.
"Tish didn’t invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama," yet another insider revealed, though they also insisted that what went down between Noah and Dominic was “exaggerated.”
