Tish Cyrus Didn't Invite Daughter Noah to Her Wedding in Order to Avoid 'Drama': 'She Thought It Would Cause a Scene'
Tish Cyrus wanted a drama free wedding!
According to a source, the mother-of-five wanted her big day to go off without a hitch — which meant not inviting her youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus.
After Tish, 56, married Dominic Purcell, 54, in August 2023, without all of her children present, rumors swirled as to why the matriarch left the 24-year-old off the guest list, however, an insider has cleared up the controversy.
"It's also been an adjustment for Noah in general for her parents to be divorced," the source spilled, referencing Tish’s 2022 divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. "Tish didn’t invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama."
The insider also addressed the rumors Noah was romantically involved with Dominic before her mother Tish settled down with him.
The source claimed the relationship between the “July” singer and the Prison Break alum was "exaggerated," however, they added that "Noah and Tish haven’t been close since Tish started dating Dominic."
As OK! previously reported, on Tuesday, February 27, a confidante came forward alleging the romance between the Noah and Dominic.
"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," the source told Us Weekly, noting Tish was "aware" of their relationship but still chose to go after the actor.
"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," they confessed. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
The tension between the mother-daughter duo has likely contributed to how close Noah has stayed with Billy Ray amid the rocky divorce.
- Family Feud: Noah and Braison Cyrus Didn't Attend Mom Tish's Wedding 'Because They Don't Approve' of Her Marriage to Dominic Purcell
- Noah Cyrus Is 'Very Loyal' to Dad Billy Ray as Rumors Swirl Mom Tish 'Stole' Husband Dominic Purcell From Her Daughter
- Unbothered Noah Cyrus Oddly Poses in the Dark Amid Rumors She Used to 'See' Her Mom Tish's Husband Dominic Purcell — See the Strange Snaps
“Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray,” another insider dished. “She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship.”
“It hasn’t been easy for any of the kids,” they added, referencing Tish and Billy Ray’s other children Brandi, 36, Miley, 31, Trace, 35, and Braison, 29. “Their parents’ separation was really hard, but it was also long overdue.”
While Noah seems to be on her dad’s side of the family feud, superstar sister Miley always backed her mom.
According to yet another source, Billy Ray was hoping to mend his relationship with the “Flowers” artist after saying “I do” to much-younger Australian singer Firerose.
“Billy Ray was hoping things would get better now that they’re married, but if anything Miley’s even more upset,” the insider noted.
“Noah and Braison are still very close to Billy Ray and have accepted Firerose,” they explained. “So if forced to choose, they’ll take his side.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Miley always sided with her mom in the divorce. Whenever Miley gets anxious, Tish is there to comfort her and talk it through,” the source added.
ET spoke to the source about why Noah wasn't invited to Tish's wedding.