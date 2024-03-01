OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tish Cyrus
OK LogoNEWS

Tish Cyrus Didn't Invite Daughter Noah to Her Wedding in Order to Avoid 'Drama': 'She Thought It Would Cause a Scene'

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 1 2024, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Tish Cyrus wanted a drama free wedding!

According to a source, the mother-of-five wanted her big day to go off without a hitch — which meant not inviting her youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus.

Article continues below advertisement
noah billy
Source: MEGA

Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus split in 2022.

After Tish, 56, married Dominic Purcell, 54, in August 2023, without all of her children present, rumors swirled as to why the matriarch left the 24-year-old off the guest list, however, an insider has cleared up the controversy.

"It's also been an adjustment for Noah in general for her parents to be divorced," the source spilled, referencing Tish’s 2022 divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. "Tish didn’t invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama."

Article continues below advertisement

The insider also addressed the rumors Noah was romantically involved with Dominic before her mother Tish settled down with him.

The source claimed the relationship between the “July” singer and the Prison Break alum was "exaggerated," however, they added that "Noah and Tish haven’t been close since Tish started dating Dominic."

Article continues below advertisement
tish cyrus
Source: @TISHCYRUSPURCELL/INSTAGRAM

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell tied the knot in August 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, on Tuesday, February 27, a confidante came forward alleging the romance between the Noah and Dominic.

"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," the source told Us Weekly, noting Tish was "aware" of their relationship but still chose to go after the actor.

Article continues below advertisement

"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," they confessed. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."

The tension between the mother-daughter duo has likely contributed to how close Noah has stayed with Billy Ray amid the rocky divorce.

Article continues below advertisement
noah cyrus
Source: MEGA

Noah Cyrus was reportedly seeing Dominic Purcell before her mother started dating him.

MORE ON:
Tish Cyrus
Article continues below advertisement

“Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray,” another insider dished. “She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship.”

“It hasn’t been easy for any of the kids,” they added, referencing Tish and Billy Ray’s other children Brandi, 36, Miley, 31, Trace, 35, and Braison, 29. “Their parents’ separation was really hard, but it was also long overdue.”

Article continues below advertisement

While Noah seems to be on her dad’s side of the family feud, superstar sister Miley always backed her mom.

According to yet another source, Billy Ray was hoping to mend his relationship with the “Flowers” artist after saying “I do” to much-younger Australian singer Firerose.

Article continues below advertisement
tish cyrus
Source: MEGA

Daughter Miley Cyrus was Tish Cyrus' maid of honor at the wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

“Billy Ray was hoping things would get better now that they’re married, but if anything Miley’s even more upset,” the insider noted.

“Noah and Braison are still very close to Billy Ray and have accepted Firerose,” they explained. “So if forced to choose, they’ll take his side.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

“Miley always sided with her mom in the divorce. Whenever Miley gets anxious, Tish is there to comfort her and talk it through,” the source added.

ET spoke to the source about why Noah wasn't invited to Tish's wedding.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.