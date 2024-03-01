Noah Cyrus Is 'Very Loyal' to Dad Billy Ray as Rumors Swirl Mom Tish 'Stole' Husband Dominic Purcell From Her Daughter
Noah Cyrus is a daddy’s girl.
According to an insider, the 24-year-old has stood by her father Billy Ray Cyrus’ side after he divorced her mom, Tish Cyrus, in 2022.
“Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray,” the source revealed. “She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship.”
The duo’s divorce has been difficult for the family, which also includes daughters Brandi, 36, and Miley, 31, as well as sons Trace, 35, and Braison, 29.
“It hasn’t been easy for any of the kids,” the insider added of the 62-year-old country singer and the 56-year-old film producer's offspring. “Their parents’ separation was really hard, but it was also long overdue.”
At the time of their separation, a spokesperson for the family released a statement to People.
"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths," the message read.
"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus,” the statement concluded.
Since the divorce was finalized, both Tish and Billy Ray have found new partners.
- Picking Sides? See Which Parent Noah Cyrus No Longer Follows On Instagram
- Family Feud: Noah and Braison Cyrus Didn't Attend Mom Tish's Wedding 'Because They Don't Approve' of Her Marriage to Dominic Purcell
- Family at War: Cyrus Siblings Accused of Acting Shady After Noah and Braison Ditch Mom Tish's Wedding
The patriarch married 34-year-old Australian singer Firerose in October 2023, while the matriarch tied the knot with new hubby Dominic Purcell in August 2023.
As OK! previously shared, a new shocking report revealed Dominic, 54, was allegedly spending time with Noah before he settled down with Tish.
"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," a source claimed, noting Tish was allegedly "aware" of the fling but decided to go for it anyway.
"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," they admitted. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This rumor would explain why the “July” singer skipped out on her mother’s wedding to the Prison Break alum.
Noah made it clear she was not at the big day, as she and brother Braison shared an Instagram snap of themselves at Walmart at the time. Noah also notably wore a Billy Ray shirt in the photo.