Miley Cyrus 'Doesn’t Need' Estranged Dad Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Toxicity in Her Life': 'He’s an Angry Vengeful Man'
Though Miley Cyrus spent years working alongside dad Billy Ray Cyrus on Hannah Montana, an insider said the actress is just fine with keeping her estranged father at a distance for the rest of her life.
The stars had a falling out after he split from the "Wrecking Ball" singer's mom, Tish Cyrus, in 2022, but it wasn't until this year that their feud exploded.
In the wake of the patriarch's recent divorce from Firerose, a shocking audio clip was released to the public in which he not only berated his estranged spouse but also called Miley, 31, a "devil" and a "sk---."
His cruel words came as no surprise to the pop star, as a source told a news outlet, "Miley had her reasons for cutting ties with her father. She’s glad people are finally hearing for themselves what kind of person he is. Maybe now people will stop asking her why she doesn’t speak to him!"
"He’s an angry vengeful man and Miley’s attitude is she doesn’t need that toxicity in her life," the insider added.
After Billy Ray's rude remarks made the rounds online — Firerose reportedly started recording him during a fight amid their messy divorce — the "Achy Breaky Heart" vocalist spoke out to try and defend his bad temper.
"H--- yeah I was at my wit's end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that's before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn't right," he wrote on his Instagram Story of his drama with Firerose. "That was before I knew she was David Hodges' ex-wife. That's before I knew her parents' last name."
"I had no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary," he continued. "I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain. See you in court."
It seems like everyone in the Cyrus clan has started to see the dark side of Billy Ray, as even though his and Tish's youngest daughter, Noah, was on his side and once estranged from her mom, the girls recently reconnected.
Noah, 24, skipped Tish's 2023 wedding to Dominic Purcell, and it was revealed this year that the women weren't on good terms because Noah allegedly had a fling with the Prison Break actor, 54, before he started dating Tish, 57.
However, they appeared to have put the mess behind them, as Noah and the matriarch were seen out together on Monday, July 29.
