'I Was at My Wit's End': Billy Ray Cyrus Speaks Out After Shocking Audio of Him Yelling at Ex Firerose Is Released
Billy Ray Cyrus admitted he lashed out at ex Firerose after shocking audio of him yelling at her was released on Wednesday, July 24.
"H--- yeah I was at my wit's end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that's before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn't right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges' ex-wife. That's before I knew her parents' last name," he wrote on his Instagram Story.
"I had no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary," he continued. "I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain. See you in court."
As OK! previously reported, the singer, 62, made headlines for going on an explosive rant against his ex amid their contentious divorce battle.
“If you had just left it the f--- alone, now I'm really f------ pissed, once again showing you will not listen,” the Hannah Montana alum yelled at the blonde beauty.
“I don't know who the f--- you think you are, but you will not listen…this ain't about nothing this is about you being a selfish f------ b----,” he angrily continued. “I don't think you're real smart, I've changed my mind on that s---. What I think you are is a selfish f------ b----. That's what you are.”
Firerose can be heard telling the country star to "stop shouting" at her, but he wasn't having it.
“This would not be happening if you had just shut your f------ mouth. Look what a f------ mess you've made," he yelled.
“What a dumb a-- [you are] …'cos you have to know I will not tolerate that s---. You just f----- up…f--- you. You know better than that. F------ idiot,” he added.
- Shocking New Audio Revealed: Billy Ray Cyrus Bullies 'Selfish F------ B----' Firerose and 'Devil' Miley Cyrus in Abusive Rant
- Billy Ray Cyrus Is Panicked He Might Be Running Out of Cash Amid His 'Ugly Divorce,' Source Claims
- Billy Ray Cyrus Wins Motion to Ban Estranged Wife Firerose From Using His Credit Cards After Going on Alleged $96K Spending Spree
Billy Ray also spoke poorly of his daughter Miley Cyrus.
“Everyone knows that devil's a s----,” the actor said about his offspring before going off on his ex-wife Tish — whom he shares Brandi, Trace, Miley, Braison and Noah with — by calling her a “s---.”
The former flames, who married in October 2023 but split in May, have been talking smack about one another ever since they went their separate ways.
Firerose even claimed Billy Ray had strict rules in place during their short-lived romance.
“I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done … it was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave,” she recently told an outlet.
“If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email,” she explained.
