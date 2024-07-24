'I Was at My Wit's End': Billy Ray Cyrus Speaks Out After Shocking Audio of Him Yelling at Ex Firerose Is Released

Billy Ray Cyrus admitted he lashed out at ex Firerose after shocking audio of him yelling at her was released on Wednesday, July 24.

"H--- yeah I was at my wit's end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that's before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn't right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges' ex-wife. That's before I knew her parents' last name," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

"I had no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary," he continued. "I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain. See you in court."