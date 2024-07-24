Shocking New Audio Revealed: Billy Ray Cyrus Bullies 'Selfish F------ B----' Firerose and 'Devil' Miley Cyrus in Abusive Rant
Firerose seems to have some evidence regarding claims her ex Billy Ray Cyrus subjected her to “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse.”
In shocking new audio, the country singer, 62, can be heard screaming obscenities at his soon-to-be former wife, 37, after being late to go onstage at a performance.
“If you had just left it the f--- alone, now I'm really f------ pissed, once again showing you will not listen,” the Hannah Montana alum yelled at the blonde beauty, with whom he is in a contentious divorce battle.
“I don't know who the f--- you think you are, but you will not listen…this ain't about nothing this is about you being a selfish f------ b----,” he angrily continued. “I don't think you're real smart, I've changed my mind on that s---. What I think you are is a selfish f------ b----. That's what you are.”
Firerose can then be heard begging the father-of-six to “please stop shouting,” however, he fired back, saying, “This would not be happening if you had just shut your f------ mouth. Look what a f------ mess you've made.”
“What a dumb a-- [you are] …'cos you have to know I will not tolerate that s---. You just f----- up…f--- you. You know better than that. F------ idiot,” he added.
The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer's rage was not only directed at Firerose, as he also came after his “devil” daughter Miley Cyrus.
In another audio, Billy Ray can be heard speaking to himself before referencing his superstar offspring.
The shocking clips of Billy Ray have seemingly given Firerose’s past claims about the star’s abuse more validity amid their messy divorce.
In a recent interview, Firerose detailed the “very strict rules” he had for her during their marriage.
“I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done … it was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave,” she recently told an outlet.
“If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email,” she explained.
The much-younger musician revealed how toxic Billy Ray would be during their romance, noting he’d often give her the silent treatment for hours and sometimes even days.
If she wasn’t being ignored, Firerose said she’d be subjected to his anger.
“He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, ‘You stupid dumb f------ b----, crazy w----,'” she shared. “It was illogical and insane and terrifying.”
Daily Mail obtained the audio clips of Billy Ray.