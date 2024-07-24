OK Magazine
Shocking New Audio Revealed: Billy Ray Cyrus Bullies 'Selfish F------ B----' Firerose and 'Devil' Miley Cyrus in Abusive Rant

Composite photo of Billy Ray Cyrus, Firerose and Miley Cyrus.
Source: MEGA/@firerose/Instagram/MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus was caught screaming swear words at his soon-to-be ex-wife Firerose amid his divorce.

By:

Jul. 24 2024, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

Firerose seems to have some evidence regarding claims her ex Billy Ray Cyrus subjected her to “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse.”

In shocking new audio, the country singer, 62, can be heard screaming obscenities at his soon-to-be former wife, 37, after being late to go onstage at a performance.

billy ray cyrus bullies selfish firerose devil miley abusive rant
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are currently in a divorce battle, where both sides have claimed abuse.

“If you had just left it the f--- alone, now I'm really f------ pissed, once again showing you will not listen,” the Hannah Montana alum yelled at the blonde beauty, with whom he is in a contentious divorce battle.

“I don't know who the f--- you think you are, but you will not listen…this ain't about nothing this is about you being a selfish f------ b----,” he angrily continued. “I don't think you're real smart, I've changed my mind on that s---. What I think you are is a selfish f------ b----. That's what you are.”

Firerose can then be heard begging the father-of-six to “please stop shouting,” however, he fired back, saying, “This would not be happening if you had just shut your f------ mouth. Look what a f------ mess you've made.”

“What a dumb a-- [you are] …'cos you have to know I will not tolerate that s---. You just f----- up…f--- you. You know better than that. F------ idiot,” he added.

billy ray cyrus bullies selfish firerose devil miley abusive rant
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus called his daughter Miley Cyrus a 'devil' and 's----' in the new audio.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer's rage was not only directed at Firerose, as he also came after his “devil” daughter Miley Cyrus.

In another audio, Billy Ray can be heard speaking to himself before referencing his superstar offspring.

“Everyone knows that devil's a s----,” the actor said.

Billy Ray even insults his ex-wife Tish — whom he shares Brandi, Trace, Miley, Braison and Noah with — by calling her a “s---.”

billy ray cyrus bullies selfish firerose devil miley abusive rant
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose tied the knot in October 2023, however, the country star filed for divorce in May 2024.

The shocking clips of Billy Ray have seemingly given Firerose’s past claims about the star’s abuse more validity amid their messy divorce.

In a recent interview, Firerose detailed the “very strict rules” he had for her during their marriage.

“I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done … it was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave,” she recently told an outlet.

“If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email,” she explained.

billy ray cyrus bullies selfish firerose devil miley abusive rant
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus was previously married to Tish Cyrus, whom he shares five of his six kids with.

The much-younger musician revealed how toxic Billy Ray would be during their romance, noting he’d often give her the silent treatment for hours and sometimes even days.

If she wasn’t being ignored, Firerose said she’d be subjected to his anger.

Source: OK!
“He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, ‘You stupid dumb f------ b----, crazy w----,'” she shared. “It was illogical and insane and terrifying.”

Daily Mail obtained the audio clips of Billy Ray.

