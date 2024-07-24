Shocking New Audio Revealed: Billy Ray Cyrus Bullies 'Selfish F------ B----' Firerose and 'Devil' Miley Cyrus in Abusive Rant

“If you had just left it the f--- alone, now I'm really f------ pissed, once again showing you will not listen,” the Hannah Montana alum yelled at the blonde beauty, with whom he is in a contentious divorce battle.

“I don't know who the f--- you think you are, but you will not listen…this ain't about nothing this is about you being a selfish f------ b----,” he angrily continued. “I don't think you're real smart, I've changed my mind on that s---. What I think you are is a selfish f------ b----. That's what you are.”