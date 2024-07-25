Revealed: Billy Ray Cyrus Went Off on Ex Firerose Over an Appearance at Nicki Minaj's Concert
It turns out that Billy Ray Cyrus' profanity-laced rant at estranged wife Firerose was all over the country star possibly making a guest appearance at Nicki Minaj’s concert.
After a shocking clip of the singer, 62, screaming at his ex was leaked on Wednesday, July 24, sources came forward to provide context around the unsettling audio.
The fight between the duo began after Cyrus was “presented with the offer to be a surprise guest” at the rapper's concert.
“He was really excited about it and couldn’t wait for the opportunity,” the insider spilled. “But Firerose didn’t want him to take the offer because the next morning she had a meeting that she wanted him to attend with her and she wanted them to get a good night’s sleep.”
The 37-year-old — who tied the knot with the father-of-six in October 2023 — “wasn’t happy” about the situation.
The source then claimed: “She started a fight with Billy Ray and even got physical, hitting him. Billy eventually gave in and agreed not to perform at the Nicki concert.”
“He wanted to cool off and so he decided to go sleep out in a cabin in the backyard of their Tennessee home which he also uses as his music room,” the insider shared.
A second source claimed Firerose was not responsible for “any sort of physical violence” in their relationship.
“It’s unfortunate that the real abuser continues to spin his story,” the confidante stated. “These allegations from him came out after she shared her truth [in early filings] which then caused his story to grow and evolve.”
The first insider explained how the pair's fight escalated further after Cyrus left to the cabin.
“Firerose was upset he did that so she started recording on her phone and picked the lock of the cabin, which is when the audio can be heard of him going off on her. It had just become too much at that point. He isn’t proud of the things he said but she had just pushed him past his boiling point,” they said.
As OK! previously reported, the father of Miley Cyrus used quite ugly words when coming after his former boo, whom he filed for divorce from in May.
“If you had just left it the f--- alone, now I'm really f------ pissed, once again showing you will not listen,” he told the blonde beauty.
“I don't know who the f--- you think you are, but you will not listen…this ain't about nothing this is about you being a selfish f------ b----,” he added. “I don't think you're real smart, I've changed my mind on that s---. What I think you are is a selfish f------ b----. That's what you are.”
Firerose then begged Billy Ray to “please stop shouting,” however, he continued his rant, saying, “This would not be happening if you had just shut your f------ mouth. Look what a f------ mess you've made.”
“What a dumb a-- [you are] …'cause you have to know I will not tolerate that s---. You just f----- up…f--- you. You know better than that. F------ idiot,” he remarked.
The musician’s rage was not only directed at Firerose, as he can also be heard referencing Miley.
“Everyone knows that devil's a s----,” the actor stated in another audio.
