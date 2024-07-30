Tish Cyrus Shockingly Reunites With Daughter Noah, 24, for First Time Since Family Feud Rumors Began
Have Tish Cyrus and her youngest daughter, Noah, 24, settled their drama?
On Monday, July 29, the mother-daughter duo was spotted together in public for the first time in three years following rumors they had a falling out over Tish, 57, marrying Dominic Purcell, 54, who reportedly had been "seeing" Noah romantically before hitting things off with her mom.
Noah and Tish were seen heading into of the Encino Financial Center in Los Angeles in seemingly OK spirits, with the mom-of-five at one point placing her hand on her youngest kid's shoulder as they entered the building, photos obtained by a news publication revealed.
Noah — who held onto a red Gatorade — was dressed casual for the outing in a graphic T-shirt, low-rise off-white pants and brown ballet flats. The "July" singer opted to wear no makeup as she wore her jet-black hair down and sported her signature bleached eyebrow look.
Tish similarly styled a simple ensemble of a gray hooded sweatshirt, olive green pants, black-and-white slides and a pair of sunglasses.
The "estranged mother and daughter spent over two hours at the center that offers financial management and law advice," an eyewitness spilled to the news outlet.
According to the witness, Noah "arrived at Tish's house at 1 p.m., about 20 minutes after her ex-boyfriend and now-stepfather, Dominic Purcell, left in his pick-up truck with two surfboards in the back."
Per the timeline of Monday's events, it seems Noah narrowly avoided an awkward interaction with her alleged former flame.
Noah reuniting with her mom comes after a shocking recording of her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, was exposed to the public nearly one week ago.
As OK! previously reported, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer could be heard via a leaked audio tape speaking badly about his and Tish's daughter Miley, 31, claiming: "Everyone knows that devil's a sk---." Billy Ray also labeled Tish a "s---."
Billy Ray surprisingly addressed the harsh audio recording via his Instagram Story shortly after it was released, admitting, "h--- yeah I was at my wit's end," going on to blame the entire situation on his estranged wife, Firerose, whom he was only married to for seven months before filing for divorce back in May.
"As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that's before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn't right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges' ex-wife. That's before I knew her parents' last name," he explained.
"I had no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary," he continued. "I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain. See you in court."
