Tish Cyrus Shockingly Reunites With Daughter Noah, 24, for First Time Since Family Feud Rumors Began

Noah and Tish were seen heading into of the Encino Financial Center in Los Angeles in seemingly OK spirits, with the mom-of-five at one point placing her hand on her youngest kid's shoulder as they entered the building, photos obtained by a news publication revealed.

Noah — who held onto a red Gatorade — was dressed casual for the outing in a graphic T-shirt, low-rise off-white pants and brown ballet flats. The "July" singer opted to wear no makeup as she wore her jet-black hair down and sported her signature bleached eyebrow look.