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Miley Cyrus, Keke Palmer and Kerry Washington 'Disrupt' Hermès Fashion Show by 'Being Too Loud': Watch

Kerry Washington, Miley Cyrus, Keke Palmer
Source: MEGA

Kerry Washington, Miley Cyrus and Keke Palmer were spotted chatting it up at a fashion show.

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June 5 2026, Updated 4:04 p.m. ET

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Miley Cyrus, Keke Palmer and Kerry Washington were captured loudly greeting each other at a Hermès fashion show.

The unlikely trio was seated side by side in the front row for the brand's Fall/Winter 2026 show in Los Angeles, Calif.

Washington could be heard screeching "Keke" while reaching over Cyrus to greet the I Love Boosters actress.

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Miley Cyrus, Keke Palmer and Kerry Washington
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus, Keke Palmer and Kerry Washington were front row for Hermès's latest collection.

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Source: @MileyCyrusBz/X

Keke Palmer, Miley Cyrus and Kerry Washington loudly chatted with one another before the show began.

At the same time, Cyrus was turned around to speak with whichever unidentified stars were seated behind her.

In another video, Cyrus pranced around the fashion show's venue singing, "I want to tell the world."

One user on X who posted a video of the star-studded exchange noted that the renowned talents were being "too loud."

"Miley Cyrus, Keke Palmer and Kerry Washington disrupting the Hermès show because they are too loud," the post read.

Commenters, however, came to the defense of Cyrus, Palmer and Washington.

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'They Are a Vibe'

Miley Cyrus
Source: @MileyOfficial/x,com

Miley Cyrus was also captured dancing across the floor and singing aloud.

"Would love to hang with them, they are the vibe," one commenter said.

"Doesn’t look or sound like they were disrupting a thing since other people were still up, walking around and greeting each other," another added.

"Is the disruption in the room with us. The loud scream was clearly not from them," a third declared, referring to a yell heard in the background.

"They need to go to brunch," a fourth commenter joked.

Also spotted at the Hermès show were Natasha Lyonne, Misty Copeland and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The showcase served as the second chapter in Artistic Director of women’s ready-to-wear Nadège Vanhée’s fall and winter collection.

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Huge Career Highs

Kerry Washington , Keke Palmer ,Miley Cyrus
Source: MEGA

Kerry Washington, Keke Palmer and Miley Cyrus have each had big years for their careers.

Washington, Palmer and Cyrus each made a pit stop at the glamorous fashion affair amid busy career highs of their own.

In May, it was announced that Washington will executive produce and star in a new thriller drama titled What Remains, according to Deadline.

The Hulu limited series is based on Wendy Walker's 2023 novel by the same name. It will follow a detective who reckons with her life decisions after killing a man in the line of duty.

Keke Palmer
Source: MEGA

Keke Palmer just premiered her new film 'I Love Boosters' in May.

Palmer's new film, I Love Boosters, hit theaters on May 22. Directed by Boots Riley, the crime-comedy follows a group of professional shoplifters who go by the name "The Velvet Gang."

Cyrus just celebrated the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana with a Disney+ special in March.

Last month, the Grammy-winning artist received her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony was attended by Donatella Versace and Anya Taylor Joy.

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