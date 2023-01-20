Miley Cyrus' Sister Brandi Comments On Theories Singer's Song 'Flowers' Is About Liam Hemsworth Cheating

Ever since Miley Cyrus released her track "Flowers" on ex Liam Hemsworth's January 13 birthday, fans have gone crazy speculating over easter eggs in the music video. And no one is enjoying it more than the crooner's sister Brandi Cyrus!

The Hannah Montana star's older sibling discussed the hype while on the Wednesday, January 18, episode of her and Wells Adams' "Your Favorite Thing" podcast, noting, "Miley’s new song, all the tea … and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok, it’s so good."