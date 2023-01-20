Miley Cyrus' Sister Brandi Comments On Theories Singer's Song 'Flowers' Is About Liam Hemsworth Cheating
Ever since Miley Cyrus released her track "Flowers" on ex Liam Hemsworth's January 13 birthday, fans have gone crazy speculating over easter eggs in the music video. And no one is enjoying it more than the crooner's sister Brandi Cyrus!
The Hannah Montana star's older sibling discussed the hype while on the Wednesday, January 18, episode of her and Wells Adams' "Your Favorite Thing" podcast, noting, "Miley’s new song, all the tea … and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok, it’s so good."
"The song did come out on his birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know. Can’t say," she quipped. "Genius, though."
As OK! reported, Miley's song — in which she sings about loving herself — has many believing that ex-husband Liam, 33, may have cheated on her with multiple women, including his Hunger Games costar Jennifer Lawrence.
Brandi, 35, commented on other specific claims, such as Miley, 30, playing off the lyrics of Bruno Mars' heartbreak track "When I Was Your Man."
"Then there was, 'The suit she’s wearing is the suit Liam wore at the Avengers premiere, where he told her that she needed to behave. And so this is a f**k you because she’s in the suit.' Hilarious," continued the blonde beauty. "Then the other one was, 'The house is the house where Liam used to take people [to] cheat on her with.'"
"The narratives are f**king hilarious, but it’s so great. The best PR that could ever happen because it gets people talking about the song on TikTok and it’s everywhere," Brandi acknowledged. "And it’s just so fun to watch it all play out. Miley fans, I love ya."
When her podcast cohost asked if there was any legitimacy behind the viral theories, Brandi played coy, replying, "I’m not here to say that’s true and what’s not true. Only Miley knows the truth."
Two days after the "Wrecking Ball" songstress dropped "Flowers," it became the most-streamed song on Spotify, and on Thursday, January 20, the Black Mirror actress shared a tweet that revealed the hit has become "the fastest song to surpass 100 million streams in Spotify history, the first to hit the milestone in under 1 week of release."