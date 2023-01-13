Miley Cyrus' New Song Declares She Feels 'No Regret Or Remorse' Over Ending Her Marriage To Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus can't stop shading ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.
As OK! reported, the singer announced earlier this month that her tune "Flowers" would be dropping on Friday, January 13, the same day the Aussie actor would be celebrating his 33rd birthday — but the drama escalated after the song released, as the lyrics hint at the demise of their on-off romance.
"We were good / We were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold," the Disney Channel alum crooned. "We were right / 'Til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn." The latter verse was penned with two meanings, as aside from their relationship disintegrating — after getting engaged in 2012, they split in 2016, only to rekindle and marry in 2018, then divorcing a year later — the pair lost their Malibu home to a wildfire in 2018.
In another verse, the blonde babe, 30, made it clear she was confident in her decision to end their union, singing, "Paint my nails cherry-red / Match the roses that you left / No remorse, no regret / I forget every word you said."
MILEY CYRUS & BILLY RAY CYRUS GIVING EACH OTHER THE SILENT TREATMENT AFTER DIVORCE FROM HER MOM
Throughout the chorus, Cyrus notes she doesn't mind being on her own, as she can buy herself flowers and go dancing alone, however, the Hannah Montana alum is currently dating musician Maxx Morando.
While the couple have only made a handful of public appearances, it's reported they first got together around October 2021 after meeting through mutual friends. A source said they quickly bonded due to their share love of music and creativity.
"Miley and Maxx are still going strong and their relationship is very serious," an insider spilled to a news outlet in the fall of 2022. "Miley is really happy. Everyone in her family loves them together and thinks they mesh really well."
Meanwhile, Hemsworth has been dating 24-year-old model Gabriella Brooks since 2019, and though it was believed they briefly split in August 2022, they appeared to overcome their obstacles, making their red carpet debut that November.
E! News reported details of Cyrus and Morando's relationship.