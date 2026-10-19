Miley Cyrus Slams Critics Who Claimed Her 'Heart Wasn't in It' During Hollywood Bowl Shows: 'It Is Hard for Me to Stand Up Here'

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Miley Cyrus slammed criticism of her Hollywood Bowl shows. The star addressed the crowd during her concert on Sunday, October 18, admitting she almost didn't take the stage after fans accused her of being low energy two nights prior. "I’ve never heard that I don’t put my heart into something," she expressed at the Hollywood Bowl. "I don’t know if any of you heard that somebody was doing commentary to get clickbait on their video talking about my show on Friday night, but I’m a lot of things and we’re not even going to entertain that."

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Miley Cyrus addresses online criticism towards her Hollywood Bowl show this past Friday: “It is hard for me to stand up here and do this show. It does not come as natural as it once did…. But one thing I will not stand is any question about where my heart is when I’m on the stage.” — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 19, 2026 Source: @THR Miley Cyrus slammed critics at her recent concert.

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'It Is Hard for Me to Stand Up Here'

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus fired back at critics during her second Hollywood Bowl show.

Cyrus did a two-show residency at the Hollywood Bowl after releasing her newest album, Bass Persuades. Some fans who attended the first night on Friday criticized Cyrus for not singing all of the lyrics to her songs and allegedly delivering a half-hearted performance. "It is hard for me to stand up here and do this show," she admitted. "It does not come as natural as it once did…. But one thing I will not stand is any question about where my heart is when I’m on the stage."

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Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus told fans they were not 'an experiment' to her.

"You are more to me than an experiment; this is absolutely not an experiment of you," she added. "This is an experience for me. And you all make this experience possible." The singer even confessed that the criticism had gotten to her head, noting she never used to internalize what fans and haters had to say about her. "The controversy used to be a lot of fun and it still can be," Cyrus explained. "I can be pretty melted. I love that about me. I actually used to live my life pretty hard. Because life's hard, so I thought I had to get hard."

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'I Didn't Enjoy My Life as Much'

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus explained she used to not enjoy her life as much when she was 'living hard.'

"I didn't enjoy my life as much when I was living hard," she elaborated. But that shift of perspective in her life also meant that Cyrus was hesitant to take the stage altogether. “Before I came out for ‘Orbit,’ I already told myself I wasn’t going to come on stage. I was going to run away,” she revealed. “But never would I leave you all sitting in these seats, unfulfilled from a show. So I can take a lot, but one thing I will not stand is any question about where my heart is when I’m on the stage. I am fully present."

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus shaded fan criticism later in her show.