Sisters at War? Noah Cyrus Shades Miley for 'Disrespecting' Her in Unearthed Comment

miley noah pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 12 2023, Published 2:57 p.m. ET

The feud between the Cyrus sisters may be deeper than anyone thinks.

In an unearthed comment from a clip of Miley Cyrus from three years ago, Noah Cyrus appeared to call out her older sibling's "disrespect" for her emotional state and work as an artist.

mileycyryus
Source: mega

Noah Cyrus slammed comments made by Miley Cyrus three years ago.

During the Hannah Montana star's 2020 appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, the host suggested the industry may have not wanted the 23-year-old around after growing up in Miley's shadow and watching her navigate the negative sides of fame. "Exactly. You either go one way or the other," the "Malibu" singer explained before adding that Noah wanted a life in the spotlight.

"She's got a record out that I love called 'The End of Everything....'" Miley, 30, continued. "And it's the most depressing you'll ever listen to."

noah curyspp
Source: mega

Miley Cyrus once called Noah Cyrus' music 'depressing.'

"She's 20 years old. She's emo. She's, like, an emo kid," she added before Joe asked if it was because the "July" singer grew up "on the road" with Miley, who added, "That's what it is."

"She has a song where she says, 'My sister's like sunshine, it'll follow her wherever she goes. But I'm more like a rain cloud.' You know, it's like, she's really got this idea of me," The Last Song actress said, to which the comedian suggested that maybe Noah needed to "go to the doctor."

noahcyrus
Source: mega

Miley Cyrus called Noah Cyrus 'emo' due to 'growing up on the road.'

"She is. We're all at the doctor a lot," Miley confirmed. "She's dealing with it. But she's only 20, so I worry about her."

The public statements did not seem to land well with Noah. In the comments section of a video of the conversation between Joe and her family member, the young musician wrote, "The disrespect in this video."

mileycyrus
Source: mega

Miley Cyrus admitted many of her family members are 'at the doctor a lot.'

After the shocking comment from Noah made the rounds on social media, fans came to her defense. "I think distilling down her music to 'the most depressing EP you've ever heard' is shady af," one TikTok user wrote.

"Yeah, she was kinda belittling her there like the wave of her hand as she said 'she's 20' was super dismissive — almost like 'yeah she's young and emo she'll get over it,' that is disrespect," a second person noted.

As OK! previously reported, tensions in the famous family have been at an all-time high after Noah and brother Braison, 29, failed to attend their mom Tish Cyrus' recent wedding to Dominic Purcell following her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus.

Source: OK!
"They didn't go because they don't approve of the marriage, it's as simple as that," an insider said of their absence from the ceremony — which Miley and her other siblings Trace, 34, and Brandi, 36, attended. "They love their mom but it's been super difficult for them to get used to her with anyone but their dad."

Buzzfeed obatined the screenshot of Noah's comment.

