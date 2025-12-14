Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's Relationship Timeline: From First Spark to Engagement

Article continues below advertisement

Summer 2021: Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Went on a Blind Date

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are now engaged.

Miley Cyrus has found "Something Beautiful" in her romance with Maxx Morando. The now-engaged couple kept the details of their relationship under wraps until the "Flowers" hitmaker sat down for a 2023 interview with British Vogue. At the time, she confirmed they "got put on a blind date" in 2021. "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave,'" Cyrus added.

September 2021: Miley Cyrus Publicly Spoke About Maxx Morando for the First Time

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus was previously married to Liam Hemsworth.

Speaking to Vogue, Cyrus revealed she had a "one-of-a-kind collaboration" between two of her "favorite emerging artists," Morando and Shane Kastl, for one of her looks at the 2021 Summerfest. "Shane used existing pieces I've collected over time and customized Maxx's cartoon characters [within] his construction," she explained. "Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply."

2021–2022: Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Were Spotted Together at Several Events

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando made public outings together before the dating rumors emerged.

In the months thereafter, Cyrus and Morando appeared to subtly hint at their romance by making several public appearances together. They posed for photos during the Gucci Love Parade in November 2021 before Morando supported her at her NBC holiday special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, in January 2022. "Miley insisted that Maxx's band perform at her NYE special, and this was not something up for debate," a source said at the time. "Music is what bonds them together and they love nothing more than creating beautiful sounds when it is just the two of them."

February 2022: Dating Rumors Surfaced

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's relationship developed after their blind date.

Just months after their first meeting, a Us Weekly source claimed Cyrus and Morando were "exploring things and seeing where it goes." They were pictured vacationing in Mexico the following month. Then, in April 2022, they confirmed their romance during a PDA-packed outing in West Hollywood, Calif.

March 2023: Miley Cyrus Was the 'Healthiest and Happiest' Since She Started Dating Maxx Morando

Source: MEGA Maxx Morando was present at Miley Cyrus' 'Endless Summer Vacation' album release party.

Amid Cyrus' romance with the Lilly drummer, an insider said the Hannah Montana star was the "healthiest and happiest" she had been in a long time. "Everyone was blaming her for the divorce and calling her this wild child, but that wasn't fair. Their relationship and marriage was toxic, and she was heartbroken," the tipster said, referring to Cyrus' marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

February 2024: Miley Cyrus Shared a Kiss With Maxx Morando After Her Grammy Win

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy at the time.

When Cyrus won her first two Grammys for her hit song "Flowers," she gave her "love" a special shout-out while thanking everyone who helped her reach the milestone.

February 2024: Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Reportedly Moved in Together

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando reportedly began living together in Malibu.

Cyrus' career was not the only thing that experienced a turning point that year, as the couple moved in together at one of her homes in Malibu. "She is very happy with him," the source pointed out. "Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems more calm and harmonious. Everyone loves Maxx. He's a great guy. She is very happy with him. He's private and doesn't like being in the press. It's been good for her."

September 2024: Maxx Morando Received the Stamp of Approval From Miley Cyrus' Family

Source: MEGA Marriage and having children were not 'on their radar' yet at the time.

"Tish [Cyrus] adores him and thinks they complement each other perfectly," a source told Us Weekly in September 2024, confirming Morando earned the Cyrus family's approval.

November 2024: Miley Cyrus Gushed About Maxx Morando

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus is six years older than Maxx Morando.

In a cover story for Harper's Bazaar, the "Party in the U.S.A." hitmaker said Morando is very similar to her since they "just don't take life too seriously." At the same time, they differ — especially in their ages. "He looks at life really differently than I do," she said. "He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters. … Honestly, he's raised our dog off Reddit. I'm like, 'Are you sure we're supposed to be doing this?' And he's like, 'On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah.'"

February 2025: Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Attended the 67th Grammy Awards Together

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus won her third Grammy in February 2025.

Cyrus and Morando were present at the 67th Grammy Awards, where the songstress won her third Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

December 1, 2025: Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Confirmed Their Engagement

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus flaunted her 14K engagement ring after Maxx Morando's proposal.