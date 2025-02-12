Millie Bobby Brown Admits She Doesn't 'Have Many Friends' Because She Didn't Go to School: 'I Don't Have the Best Social Skills'
Though Millie Bobby Brown has over 60 million followers on Instagram, the actress admitted in a new interview that her unique upbringing took a toll on her social life.
"I don’t have many friends, because of who I am," the Stranger Things lead, 20, explained of becoming an overnight sensation before she was even a teenager.
"I didn’t go to school, so I don’t have the best social skills when it comes to people my own age and friendships," Brown admitted to Vanity Fair. "I struggle with that quite a bit. I missed out on a few things. But I’m working through them."
Becoming famous at such a young age also came with unforeseen issues, such as her hefty paychecks getting leaked to the public. By Season 3, she was reportedly earning $250K per episode of Stranger Things, and in 2019, she allegedly became the highest paid actress under age 20 when she was given $20 million for Enola Holmes 2.
The British beauty felt her salary "should have been protected so that they’re not on the record. It just puts children in a really dangerous situation."
"I think everybody’s a little bit too lax about the way that children are brought up in the industry," Brown shared. "I grew up with a lot of eyes on my parents, but I feel that those were the people that protected me the most."
Thankfully, she's learned from her parents how to stand her ground.
"My mom is very knowing and wise, and she advocates for herself. My dad has always been someone who pushes me to stand up for myself and never settle for anything less than what I deserve," the actress said. "The trust he’s instilled in me — the love and hope he’s instilled in me — has helped me go on sets or stages and fight for myself…in hopes that I can fight for others."
Another person she can always trust is husband Jake Bongiovi, 22, whom she married last year.
Despite their young age, Brown had no hesitations about walking down the aisle.
"We were pretty united going into it," she spilled. "We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we’re looking for, the kind of careers we want."
"It’s such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one," the Florence by Mills founder continued. "I knew I was. It always felt right with him."
Though Brown noted she's "loved a lot of people," Bongiovi is "the first man I’ve ever loved and been in love with. If we’re not fully invested, then what’s the point? We have to be, and we always have been."