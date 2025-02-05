Millie Bobbie Brown Flaunts Her Fit Figure for Dreamy Valentine's Day Campaign After Her Blonde Hair Transformation Shocked Fans: See Photos
Millie Bobby Brown came to play this Valentine's Day!
The Stranger Things actress absolutely stunned as she starred in her brand Florence by Mills' latest campaign — which dropped on January 30.
As part of the brand's Valentine's Day collection, Brown looked incredible in a black underwear as she layered her undergarments over a pair of pink tights.
The 20-year-old modeled the flattering set beneath the company's Cozy Crush Forever oversized zip hoodie, which she hung low around her waist in an effort to put her toned figure on full display.
In other alluring images from the campaign, Bobby — who tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in 2024 — posed in the Couch Date sleep shirt from the collection.
The Enola Holmes actress paired the comfy top with a pair of cheeky red bottoms while leaving her legs bare and accessorizing the look with crimson-colored heels and a matching headband.
Taking to Instagram to express excitement about her brand's most recent edit, Bobby wrote: "It’s true, I’d rather stay in. Couch Date Collection is HERE and it’s my love letter to all the homebodies at heart. 💌."
On Florence by Mills' Instagram profile, the brand shared other steamy images from the launch, alongside the caption, "Currently in a new relationship...meet Cozy Crush Forever 🌹."
Including a quote from Bobby herself, the caption continued, "'You know cozy crush is my fave always but I think our limited edition rose prints have made me fall in love all over again!' xx."
Hype surrounding Florence by Mills' Valentine's Day campaign comes after Bobby surprised fans with a shocking blonde hair transformation via Instagram on Saturday, February 1.
In a Y2K-styled photoshoot, Bobby stunningly stared off to the side as her curtain bangs swooped around her gorgeous face.
In the comments section of the post, fans were left nearly speechless as many started to wonder whether the blonde hair moment was a subtle nod to the actress potentially being cast to play Britney Spears in the pop star's upcoming biopic.
"Ready to play Britney now," a supporter stated, while another admirer exclaimed, "oh s---. Is she actually playing Britney?!"
"BRITNEY IS COMING," a third fan predicted, as a fourth follower begged: "Britney Spears biopic when."
While there is no official word on who will play Spears in the highly-anticipated move at this time, several other stars have also been suggested for the role — including Emma Roberts, Addison Rae, and Florence Pugh.
According to the biopic's director, Jon M. Chu, the "Toxic" singer will have a strong say in the film's decisions.
"I haven't really started anything fully yet," the famed director admitted during an interview last month. "She will be very involved in this. I have ideas and things, an approach of things, but it's very, very early."