The Hottest Celebrity Thirst Traps Of 2022: Kardashians, Heidi Klum, Jennifer Aniston & More — Photos

Source: @khloekardashian/instagram;@heidiklum/instagram;@lala/instagram
Nov. 25 2022, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Cheers to smoke show celebs! Hollywood's hottest stars provided fans with drool-worthy photos all year long.

Between one Kardashian bikini pic after another to Heidi Klum flaunting her nearly nude body all over social media, each picture seemed to be more stunning than the next.

Keep scrolling to view the best celebrity thirst traps of 2022!

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian thirst trap
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian's birthday may not have turned out as planned, but she still stunned in a shimmering two piece set that showed off her flawless figure.

"VEGAS BABY…ALMOST 😜 It’s all about the journey anyway," the SKIMS founder, 42, captioned her throwback post on Monday, November 21, of the night her private jet wasn't able to land in Sin City for her lavish birthday celebration in October.

Rumer Willis

rumer willis thirst trap
Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Rumer Willis teased followers with a nude selfie on Sunday, June 5, as the 34-year-old relaxed in her bedroom bathtub.

Khloé Kardashian

khloe kardashian thirst trap
Source: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

She's still got it! Khloé Kardashian became a mother-of-two in 2022 after she welcomed her son via surrogate in July, however, that didn't stop the 38-year-old from teasing us with endless bikini pics all year long.

Heidi Klum

all the times heidi klum has posed nude
Source: @heidiklum/instagram

Heidi Klum's favorite activity seems to be provocatively posing in little-to-no clothing — and the 49-year-old's followers are not complaining!

HOT FOR HEIDI KLUM! ALL OF THE TIMES THE MODEL HAS POSED NUDE — PICS

Jennifer Aniston

jennifer aniston thirst trap
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston, 53, soaked up the sun with friends during a tropical beach vacation in August.

Sistine Stallone

sistine stallone thirst trap
Source: @sistinestallone/Instagram

Sistine Stallone had us all eager to see her family's reality show coming in 2023 after the 24-year-old showed off her stunning bikini body.

THE STALLONE SISTERS' MOST UNFORGETTABLE THIRST TRAPS

Jessica Simpson

jessica simpson thirst trap
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Although Jessica Simpson spent the year receiving loads of hate from concerned followers over her body image, the 42-year-old didn't hesitate to stun fans with her jaw-dropping physique.

Denise Richards

denise richards thirst traps
Source: @DENISHERICHARDS/INSTAGRAM

Hot momma! Denise Richards added Only Fans to her resume in 2022 and shared provocative thirst traps with her fans despite receiving a ton of negative feedback.

"The main reason I wanted to join was, she got so much backlash for that, that I didn't think it was really fair," the 51-year-old explained in an interview published in September in regards to her daughter Sami Sheen launching an Only Fans account of her own. "I've done things in my career ... I've done Playboy and I've done sexy shoots before and sometimes people say negative things. And I thought, this is not fair that she would be getting so much backlash when a lot of people post stuff like that even just on Instagram."

Mario Lopez

mario lopez thirst trap
Source: @MARIOLOPEZ/INSTAGRAM

Fans gushed over Mario Lopez's smoking hot body as the 49-year-old's steamy abs seemed to become more chiseled by the minute.

Lala Anthony

lala anthony thirst trap
Source: @lalaanthony/Instagram

Lala Anthony is single and ready to mingle! The 41-year-old showed off her curves while blessing fans with multiple sultry swimwear snaps.

