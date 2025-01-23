or
Millie Bobby Brown Glows as She Flaunts Her Bikini Body During Getaway With Husband Jake Bongiovi: Photos

Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown stunned in a micro bikini while on vacation with husband Jake Bongiovi.

By:

Jan. 23 2025, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Millie Bobby Brown knows how to work it!

In a recent Instagram post, the Stranger Things star shared snaps from her latest getaway with her husband Jake Biongiovi. In one mirror selfie, Brown looked effortlessly chic as she slipped into a tiny yellow bikini set with green accents.

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

The actress wore a yellow bikini with green accents.

“in a galaxy, far far away,” she captioned the photo carousel.

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram
The eye-catching two-piece, designed by Jaded London with a Brazilian theme, featured a halter neck top with green eyelet detailing and matching thong bottoms adorned with the word "Brasil."

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown starred in the Netflix series 'Stranger Things.'

In another photo, the Enola Holmes alum showcased her edgy side in a silver leather top with a boat neckline. Keeping the look minimal, she styled it with a messy bun and a pair of classic black-framed sunglasses.

The child actress also shared a playful braless mirror selfie, wearing a sleeveless cropped top over pink pajamas, a neon orange ball cap and oversized square sunglasses as her nipples poked out of her clothing.

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown recently shared photos from her vacation with her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown

Finally, she saved the best for last, sharing a heartwarming photo of herself and her husband cuddling up in front of what appeared to be diving equipment.

The post garnered an outpouring of love and support from her 63.3 million followers.

“My cosmic girl 💕🤭,” one fan commented.

Another chimed in: “This is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen!!”

“You look so beautiful ❤️,” a third gushed, while a fourth complimented, “BODY IS TEAAAAAAAAA.”

“Omg 😮 what princess 😍we love you 🇧🇷🥺,” a user wrote.

This post comes on the heels of the Damsel star addressing social media criticism about her “aging” appearance.

On December 30, the Intruders actress shared a series of mirror selfies on Instagram, showcasing a stylish look in a pink and white patterned dress, a Louis Vuitton mini-purse and her wedding ring.

While intended to be a lighthearted post, some comments crossed the line, focusing on perceived changes in her facial features.

One user wrote: "What's happening to her face?" while another follower was more harsh, commenting: "U look 35 what happened??"

“Millie's Google history: How to look 65 when you are 16,” a third penned.

newly wed millie bobby brown jake bongiovi
Source: MEGA

The duo tied the knot in 2024.

In response, Brown, 20, took to her Instagram Story to share a powerful message: "women grow!! not sorry about it :)"

This issue occurred the same month as Brown and her Stranger Things costars wrapped up filming for the show's final season. Notably, she was only 12 years old when the series first premiered on Netflix.

