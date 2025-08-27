Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown is happy to be free from wearing bras! The Stranger Things star took to Instagram to show off the newest drop from her Florence by Mills Fashion line, opening up about why the piece has become her go-to as she confidently flaunted her curves in the video.

“Some news for you. This is our new power mesh plunge. This is our long sleeve top and shorty. I am so obsessed, I haven't said it before, but this is my favorite thing. We've dropped so far for a girl who hates wearing a bra, and my fans have to see my nipples on a day-to-day, but I don't like wearing a bra, and you do not need a bra with this top. I feel fully supported, so comfortable,” she explained.

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown loves her new fashion drop.

Brown continued styling the look in real time, pairing the top with baggy denim and a studded belt. “This mesh it's like the fabric of the fall. Um, it's stretchy. It's amazing. You can style it up, which is what I was thinking of doing it now,” she added.

She captioned the post, “just keeping it real 😂 @florencebymillsfashion."

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram The 'Stranger Things' star admitted she hates wearing bras.

Her followers immediately jumped into the comments section. “😍😍omg you are so beautiful everything matches the makeup the outfit YOU,” one fan rave, while another chimed in writing,, “Remember girls, your body is meant to look like YOUR body in clothes, not another person’s body in the same outfit ❤️❤️ this will look good on EVERY body!!” “STUNNERRRR 🖤🖤🖤,” one wrote, while another added, “Such a beautiful girl🤩.” One more fan gushed, “You are so pretty mills you are always my diva millie 🖤🖤🖤.”

The candid fashion moment comes just days after Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, revealed on Instagram that they had adopted their first child. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," they wrote in a joint post.

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi just adopted a baby girl.

The pair ended the statement with, "and then there were three," signed with “love” from Brown and Bongiovi. Brown has never hidden her dream of becoming a mother.

Back in March, on the “SmartLess” podcast, she opened up about wanting to start a family with Bongiovi. "My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake," the Enola Holmes actress admitted. "Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."

Source: MEGA The couple held a surprise wedding in May 2024.