Millie Bobby Brown Bares Her Toned Stomach in Tiny Bikini at the Beach While Spritzing New Body Mist

Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown flaunted her tight tummy in a bikini during a day at the beach.

April 11 2025, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

Millie Bobby Brown isn't too busy to take a beach day off.

The Stranger Things actress, 21, displayed her tight abs in a green-and-blue printed bikini while soaking up the sun on Friday, April 11.

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Brown posed with soaking-wet strands, a silver necklace and tiny shades as she held up her new Florence by Mills Amber Fleur Hair & Body Mist. The coastal-inspired fragrance features notes of golden amber and creamy monoi to give customers a head start on summer.

The actress shared a snapshot in the same outfit on March 29 in Miami, this time, in cheeky white shorts with a can of Florence by Mills coffee in hand.

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown posted a photo at the beach in Turks and Caicos.

She kept the summer vibes going on Sunday, April 6, in a red micro bikini in front of a bright blue ocean in Turks & Caicos. Her blonde locks were swept up into a messy bun as she stood in the sand waving a blue and white piece of fabric. In the same Instagram carousel, she included additional moments from the past few weeks, including getting her hair washed, modeling her Florence by Mills clothing line with Lexi Jayde, a sunset view and a baby playing with her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown sported a bikini while soaking in the sun on the beach.

The couple, who got married in May 2024, share a farm together in Georgia.

"They have both adjusted so well to life on their farm," a source told Life & Style on April 1. "They love tending the animals, and taking walks around the property."

The insider added that they're enjoying time away from a big city where there's the "constant industry" around them.

"They have plenty of staff to do all the hard stuff, like mucking the stalls, so it’s not exactly hard to enjoy it all," the source continued.

Brown is no stranger to taking care of pets, as she previously admitted she has 25 farm animals, 23 foster dogs, 10 personal dogs and four cats.

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got married in 2024.

The Enola Holmes actress' recent abundance of bikini posts comes off the heels of a social media controversy claiming she looks older and is not aging well. Brown took to Instagram to share a video clapping back at the haters.

"I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow up with me," she expressed. "Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1."

The actress rendered the nasty headlines about her appearance "bullying" and "disturbing."

"I refuse to apologize for growing up," she continued. "I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself."

