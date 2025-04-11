Millie Bobby Brown Bares Her Toned Stomach in Tiny Bikini at the Beach While Spritzing New Body Mist

The couple, who got married in May 2024, share a farm together in Georgia.

"They have both adjusted so well to life on their farm," a source told Life & Style on April 1. "They love tending the animals, and taking walks around the property."

The insider added that they're enjoying time away from a big city where there's the "constant industry" around them.

"They have plenty of staff to do all the hard stuff, like mucking the stalls, so it’s not exactly hard to enjoy it all," the source continued.

Brown is no stranger to taking care of pets, as she previously admitted she has 25 farm animals, 23 foster dogs, 10 personal dogs and four cats.