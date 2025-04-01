Millie Bobby Brown Turns Heads in Tiny Bikini While Watching the Sunset: Photos
Millie Bobby Brown is stealing the spotlight once again!
The Stranger Things star gave fans a glimpse of her beachy Miami getaway in a new Instagram post, showing off a micro paisley-embroidered bikini paired with breezy white shorts.
Soaking in the ocean views, she accessorized with oversized sunglasses, loop earrings and a pearl necklace, while flaunting her toned abs.
She also took a moment to casually plug her own coffee brand, florence by mills coffee, sipping on a canned version while flashing a pout.
But what really caught fans’ attention? The Electric State actress is back to brunette! After months of rocking bleach-blonde locks, she returned to her darker roots just as the final season of Stranger Things approaches.
“sunset swims ☀️ @florencebymillscoffee,” she captioned the post.
Her followers wasted no time hyping up her sun-soaked snaps.
"GORGEOUS AS ALWAYS 💜💅," one person wrote, while another said, "OMG I'M OBSESSED!!!!!"
"LOVE THE SWIMSUIT AND THE SUMMER-ISH VIBES!!!!" a third person gushed.
Even her Stranger Things costar Noah Schnapp chimed in, commenting, "Ur so perf."
Paris Hilton also showed her some love, writing, “#Sliving in Paradise 😎,” using her signature mix of slaying and living.
Another fan gushed, "Your husband is so lucky fr 😭," giving a shout-out to Jake Bongiovi.
Brown was in Miami, Fla., last week with her husband, Bongiovi, to catch the semi-finals of the Miami Open on March 27, where she was spotted with the new hairstyle.
Her return to brunette comes after her lighter locks sparked a wave of social media chatter. The actress didn’t hesitate to clap back at critics who had too much to say about her appearance.
"This isn’t journalism. This is bullying," she said in an Instagram video featuring headlines scrutinizing her looks. "The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse."
"I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman," she continued. "I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself."
Speaking on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast recently, Brown opened up about her fearless approach to trying new hairstyles. She even revealed she’d be down to shave her head again — just like she did as a tween starring in Stranger Things.
When the audience first met her character Eleven, she had a buzzed head, which was actually her real hair shaved off.
“I always tell Jake, for my first baby, I want to shave my hair off,” she said.
“Maybe right before I’m about to give birth because I just think hair is such an ordeal anyway to deal with,” Brown continued. “I’m gonna nurture my child. Why deal with my hair? And I think it’s such a liberating experience. To be a woman is, and I felt like I had that experience as a girl, but I’d like to have that experience as a woman.”