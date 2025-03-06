or
Millie Bobby Brown Puts Her Curves on Display While Promoting New Athleisure Line — See the Hot Photos

Composite photo of Millie Bobby Brown.
Source: @milliebobbybrown/instagram

Millie Bobby Brown tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in 2024.

March 6 2025, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

Millie Bobby Brown is flaunting her curves in her new athleisure line!

On Thursday, March 6, the Stranger Things star, 21, stunned while posing in a series of workout-themed photos for the release of florence by mills fashion’s gym later collection.

milliebobbybrown
Source: @milliebobbybrown/instagram

'Disclaimer: no workouts were done in the making of this collection,' Millie Bobby Brown captioned the series of photos.

In some of the sultry images, the actress showed off her behind and hips in a high-cut gray leotard while riding on an exercise bike and holding a pole. In other snaps, the Damsel alum displayed her toned abs in a pink cropped sweat set with a black bra underneath.

“Disclaimer: no workouts were done in the making of this collection,” she captioned the stills.

In response, fans gushed over the brunette beauty’s good looks.

“OHH BODY TEA,” one user penned, while another added, “Slay diva😍.”

milliebobbybrown
Source: @milliebobbybrown/instagram

Millie Bobby Brown showed off her hips in a gray leotard from the collection.

“Love this vibe!!! Go, girl!! 🤸‍♂️🏋️‍♀️,” a third individual said, while a fourth person raved, “GORGSSS.”

As OK! previously reported, while she got nothing but positive comments about the line, Brown recently clapped back at outlets that harshly scrutinized her changing looks.

“This isn’t journalism. This is bullying,” she said in a Monday, March 3 upload, addressing the harmful stories. “The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices — it’s disturbing.”

Brown — who tied the knot with husband Jake Bongiovi in 2024 — noted that it is obvious she looks different now than she did years ago.

milliebobbybrown
Source: @milliebobbybrown/instagram

Millie Bobby Brown flaunted her abs in a pink cropped sweat set.

“I started in this industry when I was 10 years old,” she stated. “I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow up with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

“I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself,” Brown continued.

The Enola Holmes lead even brought up some of the hurtful headlines she’s seen since going on her press tour for The Electric State.

“'Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown aging so badly?’ by Lydia Hawken, 'What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?’ by John Ely, 'Millie Bobby Brown mistaken for someone’s mom as she guides younger sister Ava through LA’ by Cassie Carpenter, Little Britain’s Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown’s new 'mommy makeover' look — written by Bethan Edwards,” she shared.

milliebobbybrown
Source: @milliebobbybrown/instagram

Millie Bobby Brown's toned leg were highlighted in a pair of pink shorts.

“These articles are amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance,” Brown pointed out.

She emphasized she hasn’t received much support from other women since being in the spotlight.

“We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks. Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs,” she stated.

To conclude, she asked everyone to “do better.”

