Millie Bobby Brown Addresses Her Relationship With David Harbour Following Bullying Claims

Millie Bobby Brown is finally speaking out about where things stand between her and Stranger Things costar David Harbour after bullying allegations spread like wildfire. During a new interview with an outlet, the 21-year-old actress was asked why it mattered for the two to present a united front, especially since fans noticed how comfortable they seemed together at the show’s November 6 premiere in Los Angeles. Brown didn’t hesitate to explain how long their bond has been in place.

“We’ve been doing that for the last 10 years,” she said. “I mean, we have always been united in that. We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything.”

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown said she and David Harbour have been 'united' for a decade.

Brown added that reuniting with Harbour for Season 5 — the series’ final chapter, which premiered on November 26 — felt “so nice” and “really exciting.” “It was quite nostalgic because it reminded me so much of Season 2 and 3, where we’re both kind of butting heads and she’s growing up, she’s trying to find her own voice and he’s trying to parent, and that dynamic definitely comes back into play once again, and I’m really excited for people to see that,” she said. “And I think some of people’s favorite scenes of Eleven are El and [Jim Hopper], so I’m really excited to have that come to screen once again.”

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown arrive together for one last Stranger Things premiere 🥹 pic.twitter.com/zjzcPi9Zv4 — xᴉlɟʇǝu (@netflix) November 7, 2025 Source: @netflix/X

As OK! previously reported, multiple outlets revealed that Brown filed a “harassment and bullying” claim against Harbour in January 2024, before filming for Season 5 began. "There were pages and pages of accusations," a source told an outlet. "The investigation went on for months."

Source: MEGA The mom-of-one enjoyed reuniting with her costar for the final season.

Reports claimed Brown asked for a “personal representative” to be present during scenes with Harbour, who was investigated internally, though the outcome was never publicly shared. Despite all the rumors, the two appeared relaxed and familiar on the red carpet, keeping up their long-running tradition of posing side by side.

TikTok lipreader Jackie Gonzalez even broke down their premiere banter, including Harbour joking about Brown’s husband, Jake Bongiovi, saying, “I’m not as handsome as Jake! It’s not my fault, it’s just genetics.”

Brown burst into laughter and asked him if he “ever recognized” photographers at events. “I recognize them all the time, it’s usually the same people every time," she said.

The mom-of-one also praised Harbour directly on the carpet, telling reporters she was “lucky to know” him and calling their reunion “amazing.” "The show means so much to both of us and to everyone here," she shared. "This has, like, been the last 10 years of our lives."

Source: Netflix Reports claimed Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying complaint in early 2024.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy pushed back on the speculation in a separate interview, stressing that the set has always prioritized safety and professionalism. “At the end of the day, that’s the job — you have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe. So we did everything to build that environment, and we’re proud of the fact that we did so,” he said.

Source: MEGA The two still appeared close on the red carpet.