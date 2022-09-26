Miranda Lambert Admits Husband Brendan McLoughlin Gives Her 'Notes' About Her Shows: 'He Can Be Harsh Sometimes'
Miranda Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, isn't afraid to voice his opinion once in a while!
"He's been awesome. It's so nice to have someone so supportive stand by your side," she gushed, adding that her man also "gives his notes," especially when it comes to her Las Vegas residency.
"We've watched a lot of rehearsals and he has a lot of opinions and I cherish them, because he's seen so many shows and he's in it," she continued. "But he's also on the outside of it, because he's not on the stage or not part of the crew really, so I take his notes to heart."
Fortunately, the blonde beauty doesn't take McLoughlin's critics too seriously.
"I know he just wants us to win! And, you know, he can be harsh sometimes. He'll tell me the truth, which that is what I love about him," she stated.
In fact, she shared he's "really fun to collaborate with," as he adds onto to her set list.
"He's kinda new to it, and I've been in it for so long. It's my catalog we're talking about, so sometimes I need outside ears to give me sort of new, fresh blood in the set and in my creative process," she said of why they work well together.
As OK! previously reported, the New York native, who got married to the country star in 2019, has also been leaning on his wife for some extra cash.
"He doesn't have much income coming in, if any, and is forced to go to her if he needs anything, like new clothes or a six-pack of beer," a source shared. "It's awkward, especially when it happens in front of their friends."
Despite the bumps in the road, it seems like the two are better than ever — something the "Mama's Broken Heart" songstress made clear this past summer.
"I want to be open about how happy we are. I just don't give two sh**s about people's opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I'm being me," she shared in a June interview. "He jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh."