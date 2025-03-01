Miranda Lambert Claps Back at Vicious Hater Who Suggested She Hide Her 'Unattractive Parts' After Sharing Photos of Herself in Leggings

On Friday, February 28, the country music star, 41, clapped back at a critic, who left a rude comment about her appearance on her Instagram post.

Miranda Lambert's hater shared their thoughts on her appearance after she posted photos in bright blue leggings.

After she uploaded snapshots of herself doing yoga with goats, while donning bright blue leggings, one user shared their disapproval.

"Yikes, legging-type pants are not attractive on people with a little extra here and there. They don't do you any favors,” the rude user penned. "You are too beautiful to display the unattractive parts. I'm not a fan of leggings on anyone, actually. I've seen way more of a person's business than I wanted to. 🐪.”