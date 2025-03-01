Miranda Lambert Claps Back at Vicious Hater Who Suggested She Hide Her 'Unattractive Parts' After Sharing Photos of Herself in Leggings
Miranda Lambert is not letting her haters win!
On Friday, February 28, the country music star, 41, clapped back at a critic, who left a rude comment about her appearance on her Instagram post.
After she uploaded snapshots of herself doing yoga with goats, while donning bright blue leggings, one user shared their disapproval.
"Yikes, legging-type pants are not attractive on people with a little extra here and there. They don't do you any favors,” the rude user penned. "You are too beautiful to display the unattractive parts. I'm not a fan of leggings on anyone, actually. I've seen way more of a person's business than I wanted to. 🐪.”
Lambert then shared the comment to her Instagram Story, along with a sarcastic message.
"Good to know! I'll do better about displaying my 'unattractive parts,’” she said.
Additionally, fans of the blonde beauty defended her under the individual’s mean remark.
“Said the man who’s afraid to post his own face 🙄 boy bye ✌🏽,” one person noted, while another added, “It’s pretty bold of you to assume your opinion matters…🙄.”
While the troll was not a fan of the upload, many other followers gushed over the Grammy winner in the comments section.
“That true happiness glow ✨ PS you slay every single one of your outfits.. including ‘legging type pants’ 😂🔥,” someone said, calling back to the negative comment.
“You look so happy. Looks like a lot of fun!” another user shared, while one more said, “One very beautiful woman right there😍.”
As OK! previously reported, though her recent post received backlash, on January 26, the celeb received tons of positive messages after sharing a snapshot to honor her wedding anniversary with husband Brendan McLoughlin, 33.
“6 years💍. I’ll love you forever @brendanjmcloughlin,” she penned alongside a photo of the pair kissing while she was on a horse and a selfie of the lovers smiling wide together.
“Happy 6th Anniversary!!!❤️❤️Enjoy your special Day,” a supporter said of the lovers — who tied the knot in 2019.
“Cheers 🥂 to many more !!!!” another person wrote, as one more gushed, “You two are so perfect together! 🍾🥂🎉🔥❤️💕.”
Though the couple seems to be in a happy partnership, they have gone through their ups and downs.
In 2024, the former NYPD officer was caught grooving with another woman at a Nashville, Tenn., bar, however, the pair was able to work through the incident.
"Miranda has trust issues that can cause her to believe the worst-case scenario. As far as she’s concerned, Brendan did prove to her, without a shadow of a doubt, that nothing had happened during the supposed flirting," a source revealed. "But she still struggled to trust him."