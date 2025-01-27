Miranda Lambert Tells Husband Brendan McLoughlin 'I'll Love You Forever' on Their 6-Year Wedding Anniversary

At the time, a source insisted that while the singer "trusts" her spouse, he likely "got an earful" from her regarding his actions.

The clip of McLoughlin "hugging on women and letting them get handsy" were especially "embarrassing" for Lambert since they happened at an establishment she owns, the source pointed out.

"I’m not sure who the women are, but if Miranda was with him I’m sure he wouldn’t be acting that way," the source shared with a news outlet. "It’s inappropriate, disrespectful and Miranda deserves better. I’m sure Brendan is in the dog house, and rightfully so. He definitely crossed the line."