Miranda Lambert Tells Husband Brendan McLoughlin 'I'll Love You Forever' on Their 6-Year Wedding Anniversary
Miranda Lambert is still heads over heels for husband Brendan McLoughlin!
On Sunday, January 26, the couple celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary, with the singer marking the occasion on Instagram with a black and white throwback photo from the special day.
"6 years💍. I’ll love you forever @brendanjmcloughlin," Lambert, 41, penned in the post, which also included a new smiley selfie of the couple (seen above).
While the retired police officer, 33, didn't post on social media for the occasion, he did share a tribute for the country star on her November 10 birthday.
"Another year around the sun. Happy birthday to the most selfless, loving and genuine person I know," he gushed. "You are the most amazing animal mom, the best life partner, the most adventurous travel partner, and soon to be the most fun golf partner. Wishing you the best of birthdays. I love you ❤️❤️."
As OK! reported, the two are in a great place after experiencing a rumored bump in the road this past summer.
In June 2024, videos of McLoughlin dancing closely with a woman at a Nashville bar owned by Lambert spread online.
At the time, a source insisted that while the singer "trusts" her spouse, he likely "got an earful" from her regarding his actions.
The clip of McLoughlin "hugging on women and letting them get handsy" were especially "embarrassing" for Lambert since they happened at an establishment she owns, the source pointed out.
"I’m not sure who the women are, but if Miranda was with him I’m sure he wouldn’t be acting that way," the source shared with a news outlet. "It’s inappropriate, disrespectful and Miranda deserves better. I’m sure Brendan is in the dog house, and rightfully so. He definitely crossed the line."
However, the woman in the video spoke out and denied anything inappropriate taking place.
"Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there, and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance," she spilled. "We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time."
"We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun," the woman explained of why she was there. "He was gracious and polite and kind. He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together."
She emphasized the interaction was "not flirty" at all, noting the only reason people were so close together was that they had to yell in one another's ear to hear over the music.
"None of us ever felt that there was any flirting happening," she stated.