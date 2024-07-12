Saying 'Goodbye' to Marriage? Miranda Lambert Posts Cryptic Video After Husband Brendan McLoughlin Was Seen Dancing With Women
Is Miranda Lambert leaving her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin behind her?
The country star shared a cryptic video about releasing negativity more than two weeks after a video of her husband dancing with another woman went viral on social media at the end of June.
In a TikTok shared by Lambert on Wednesday, July 10, the blonde beauty could be seen standing in front of her tour bus and holding up a waving hand at the camera alongside text that stated: "This is your sign to..."
The second slide featured a photo of a grass trail between to fences, as the text continued, "... say goodbye to anything that isn’t serving you anymore."
"Sometimes the grass is actually greener on the other side …" Lambert captioned the upload, which was accompanied by audio from her new song "Dammit Randy" — notably cowritten by her husband.
While she didn't specifically mention her marriage and has yet to publicly acknowledge the viral video of McLoughlin potentially crossing a line on a night out last month, fans in the comments section of her post appeared to be encouraging her to walk away from her relationship with the former NYPD officer.
"As you should 👋 keep it moving!" one supporter expressed, as another admitted, "a new chapter is always a good thing!!" and a third revealed: "I finally left a toxic relationship after 14 years, moved to NY and met my one in a million love!! This song is so relatable to me!!! Thank you for sharing this!!! 🎶❤️."
Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot in 2019 — four years after her divorce from Blake Shelton was finalized following their 9-year relationship, four of which they were married.
The former police officer had sparked scandal in the past, as he was known to be a cheater before meeting Lambert in the fall of 2018 on the set of Good Morning America in New York City.
At the time, McLoughlin had been working security for the "Mama's Broken Heart" singer and her band, the Pistol Annies, live performance on the talk show.
Now, their marriage seems to be facing some pressure, however, the mystery woman McLoughlin was recorded dancing with has since insisted it was "innocent" fun, as OK! previously reported.
"Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there, and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance," she explained, promising McLoughlin was "not flirty" at all. "We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time."