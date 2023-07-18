'Classless': Miranda Lambert Dragged for Wearing Sassy Shirt Days After Country Star Was Rude to Fans at Concert
Miranda Lambert was dragged for not apologizing to her fans days after she called out a group of girls for taking a selfie at her concert.
"It takes balls...to spay and neuter your pets! ➡️ to learn why it’s important and y’all can get shirts at the link in my bio 💕🐶," the country star, 39, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black T-shirt on Tuesday, July 18.
But the blonde beauty's fans were less than thrilled with her recent post, as they thought she would apologize to being rude at her concert in Las Vegas.
One person wrote, "Welp it certainly takes balls to call out your former fans who pay to go to your concert, not be lectured by an entitled hag of a diva," while another said, "It takes balls to make this your first post since HUMILIATING your fans at your own concert, over them having a fan ask to take some pictures of them at your concert while they spent over $2,000 per ticket to be there! Absolutely tasteless and classless, and disgusting behavior all around. I didn't realize since you never mentioned that your show has a zero phone tolerance policy, because you surely never mentioned that at the time of purchase."
A third person said, "Unfollowing for the way you disrespect and humiliate your fans. It takes balls not to apologize or see a problem with your actions," while a fourth fumed, "You were just so rude. It's really classless."
A fifth user quipped, "How about you neuter your nasty attitude towards your fans?"
As OK! previously reported, the musician stopped her concert while singing "Tin Man," as she was annoyed when some girls decided to tune her out.
“These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit,” she stated. “I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country d*** music.”
The concertgoer, a woman named Adela Calin, responded to the video making headlines and shared her side of the story.
“It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place," she said of the cold interaction. “I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”