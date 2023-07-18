'Classless': Miranda Lambert Dragged for Wearing Sassy Shirt Days After Country Star Was Rude to Fans at Concert

Miranda Lambert was dragged for not apologizing to her fans days after she called out a group of girls for taking a selfie at her concert.

"It takes balls...to spay and neuter your pets! ➡️ to learn why it’s important and y’all can get shirts at the link in my bio 💕🐶," the country star, 39, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black T-shirt on Tuesday, July 18.