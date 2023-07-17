'Rude' Miranda Lambert Ripped Apart After Stopping Show to Scold Fans for Taking Selfies
Miranda Lambert has some angry fans on her hands after she lost her cool on a group of concertgoers who weren't paying attention to her performance.
After putting the group of people who paid to see her perform during her Las Vegas residency over the weekend in their place — halting the concert while singing "Tin Man" to call them out — she was met with a heap of backlash.
“Why is she being mean, the gorlies [sic] are just having a good night,” one user questioned on social media after a video of the altercation went viral on Monday, July 17. “I think her reaction was a bit rude and uncalled for,” another added.
“Now you can’t take pictures at concerts? These people need to get off their high horse,” seethed a third, followed by a fourth who exclaimed: “They paid to be there so if they want to take a selfie they are entitled to do so."
In the video posted Sunday, July 16, Lambert stopped singing to say: “I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit.”
Noting that she didn't like their behavior “at all,” the Grammy Award winner said, “We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”
One fan at the concert could be heard in the video expressing their disapproval over Lambert's behavior, saying: “Let’s go. You don’t do that to fans.”
Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo residency in September 2022, and when she's not busy at work — or yelling at concertgoers — she apparently has babies on the brain. As OK! reported, the musician and husband Brendan McLoughlin are eager to start their own family.
"They're ready to expand the family. Miranda is finally ready to have a baby," an insider recently dished of the couple, who wed in January 2019, adding: "Miranda and Brendan [McLoughlin] have been married for over four years, and it's been pure bliss living together on the farm [outside Nashville] with all their animals."
"She'd love nothing more than to start a family with the love of her life," they concluded.