Miranda Lambert Flaunts Husband's Ripped Abs as He Tends to Their Garden: Photo

The retired police officer looked like he's been hitting the gym in his wife's thirst trap of him.

Miranda Lambert posted a new Instagram carousel on Thursday, June 26, where she shared an image of her husband Brendan McLoughlin ’s toned.

What’s better than having a man with ripped abs? Showing them off for everyone to see!

The retired cop impressed a lot of fans with his rock-hard abs.

In the photo, McLoughlin was seen tending to an herb garden while only wearing a pair of shorts. The shirtless thirst trap was the main event of the photo dump, as many fans commented on his good looks.

“As we all zoom in on pic 3,” joked one.

“I know one thing is for sure, you definitely upgraded!” wrote another.