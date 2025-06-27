Miranda Lambert Flaunts Husband's Ripped Abs as He Tends to Their Garden: Photo
What’s better than having a man with ripped abs? Showing them off for everyone to see!
Miranda Lambert posted a new Instagram carousel on Thursday, June 26, where she shared an image of her husband Brendan McLoughlin’s toned.
Brendan McLoughlin's Ripped Abs
In the photo, McLoughlin was seen tending to an herb garden while only wearing a pair of shorts. The shirtless thirst trap was the main event of the photo dump, as many fans commented on his good looks.
“As we all zoom in on pic 3,” joked one.
“I know one thing is for sure, you definitely upgraded!” wrote another.
Miranda Lambert's 400-Acre Tennessee Ranch
Lambert also shared photos of her and McLoughlin’s Tennessee ranch, where they care for a variety of farm animals, including horses and goats.
The country singer purchased the $3.4 million farm home in 2016 before she married her husband in 2019. The couple moved into the 400-acre estate together and have resided there ever since.
Brendan McLoughlin's 2024 Scandal
Although Lambert and the retired NYPD police officer appear to be in good spirits this summer, they faced a scandal in June 2024 — leading to uncertainty and plenty of viral headlines.
At the time, McLoughlin was caught dancing closely with a woman at his wife’s Nashville bar, Casa Rosa. Photos and videos of the flirty encounter instantly went viral, making Lambert question his loyalty.
Brendan McLoughlin Claims He Didn't Cheat on Miranda Lambert
As OK! reported earlier this June, the former cop claimed he didn’t cheat on the “Gunpowder & Lead” singer — however, an insider dished that his risqué night out “shattered the trust” between the couple.
After the scandal, McLoughlin reportedly tried everything to win back Lambert’s trust. “It’s taken full transparency on his part,” the source said.
To make sure the country artist felt completely secure in her marriage again, her husband allegedly had to agree to new terms.
What Were Brendan McLoughlin's Terms to Save His Marriage?
“He agreed to sharing phone and social media access, not deleting messages and even telling her anytime he talks to another woman if she’s not around,” the confidant dished.
“It’s not about control for Miranda; she just doesn’t want any surprises, and she wants to be able to put her mind at ease if she gets any sort of funny feeling,” they added.
Fortunately, McLoughlin is presumed to be “fine” with his wife’s requirements and is willing to do “whatever it takes to make her feel comfortable and safe,” per the insider.