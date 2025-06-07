Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Has 'Managed to Earn' Back Her Trust and 'Fix Things' After Dancing Video Scandal

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, have seemingly patched up any holes that were left in their marriage when the former police officer landed himself in headlines last year.

The spouses are reportedly back in a much better place than they were one year ago, when McLoughlin was caught dancing with a group of women at his wife’s Nashville Bar, Casa Rosa.

In June 2024, videos went viral of the retired NYPD cop looking touchy and flirty with a mystery woman as the two got down on the dance floor.