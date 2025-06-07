Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Has 'Managed to Earn' Back Her Trust and 'Fix Things' After Dancing Video Scandal
Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, have seemingly patched up any holes that were left in their marriage when the former police officer landed himself in headlines last year.
The spouses are reportedly back in a much better place than they were one year ago, when McLoughlin was caught dancing with a group of women at his wife’s Nashville Bar, Casa Rosa.
In June 2024, videos went viral of the retired NYPD cop looking touchy and flirty with a mystery woman as the two got down on the dance floor.
Miranda Lambert's Husband Insists 'He Never Cheated'
"Brendan insists he never cheated, and they downplayed it all publicly, but there’s no denying he was caught looking flirty with other women," a source recently spilled. "That was a big trigger for Miranda, it shattered the trust."
Throughout the past 12 months, however, McLoughlin has allegedly "managed to earn" back his wife's trust and "fix things."
"It’s taken full transparency on his part," the insider confessed.
Does Miranda Lambert Have Her Husband on Lock?
In order to save their marriage, McLoughlin supposedly had to agree to a list of requirements Lambert apparently needed to feel secure in their relationship.
"He agreed to sharing phone and social media access, not deleting messages and even telling her anytime he talks to another woman if she’s not around," the confidant dished. "It’s not about control for Miranda, she just doesn’t want any surprises and she wants to be able to put her mind at ease if she gets any sort of funny feeling."
McLoughlin is said to be "fine" with the agreement, as he is willing to do "whatever it takes to make her feel comfortable and safe."
"The way he’s handled all this has been top notch," the source claimed. "Miranda wants this relationship to last for a lifetime, she’s very happy that Brendan is on the same page and willing to do what it takes to nurture their relationship."
Inside Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin's Wild Love Story
Lambert and McLoughlin have had quite the whirlwind of a romance, as they met in 2018 when she appeared on the set of Good Morning America as part of a press tour for her country music group Pistol Annies.
"My husband was doing security there for the show," she explained during a 2019 interview.
Lambert's bandmates appeared to think he'd be a good match for the blonde beauty — who finalized her divorce from Blake Shelton in 2015 — and invited him to their show.
The duo dated in private for about three months before they announced near Valentine's Day 2019 that they had tied the knot.