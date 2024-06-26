'In the Dog House': Miranda Lambert Is 'Upset' as 'Embarrassing' Videos of Husband Brendan McLoughlin 'Hugging on Women' Surface
Miranda Lambert, 40, isn't happy after suspicious videos surfaced of her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, 32, hugging and dancing with other women at her Nashville bar.
"There’s absolutely no way that Miranda is staying quiet about Brendan’s flirty videos that are circulating on social media," a source spilled to a news outlet.
The source noted that while Lambert "trusts" the 32-year-old, he's also likely "gotten an earful" from her regarding his behavior.
"She loves Brendan and takes their marriage seriously, so I know she’s upset [about] this," the source continued. "Brendan has a cheating past that she’s very well aware of, which is why they discussed it at length before they were married."
To make matters worse, the source added the videos of him "hugging on women and letting them get handsy" were especially "embarrassing" for the country star because "it happened at her bar and everyone in town is talking about it."
"I’m not sure who the women are, but if Miranda was with him I’m sure he wouldn’t be acting that way," the source claimed. "It’s inappropriate, disrespectful and Miranda deserves better. I’m sure Brendan is in the dog house, and rightfully so. He definitely crossed the line."
Neither McLoughlin nor Lambert have publicly commented on the situation and the original TikTok has since been deleted.
The pair quietly tied the knot in 2019, and up until this point, the happy couple have appeared to be as strong as ever. As OK! previously reported, Lambert recently attributed their healthy marriage to their focus on communication.
"We just talk it out, whatever it is, we talk about everything," she said in an interview published earlier this year. "I think communication is super important, especially because women, we expect men to know what we're thinking and they don’t. We got to tell them."
In a separate sit-down, she explained her husband also isn't afraid to call her out when she's wrong.
"Which I love because everybody needs somebody in their life like a truth-teller," the "Mama's Broken Heart" singer shared at the time. "He's very New York about it."
