Miranda Lambert Gushes Over 'Supportive' Husband Brendan McLoughlin 1 Year After His Dancing Scandal: 'I'm So Lucky'

Miranda Lambert knows she can count on husband Brendan McLoughlin no matter what. Though the two faced a scandal when the former policeman was seen closely dancing with another woman in 2024, the country singer feels "so lucky" to have her "supportive" spouse by her side.

Brendan McLoughlin Changed His Lifestyle for Miranda Lambert

Source: @mirandalambert/instagram Miranda Lambert raved over how 'supportive' husband Brendan McLoughlin is in a new interview.

"He’s from New York City, so this whole world is totally different to him, but he came straight into it," she raved to a magazine of how he adapted to her lifestyle. "We’re almost at seven years of marriage now. I have a stepson, and we spend a lot of time in New York with him. But the beauty of it all is that Brendan’s a retired NYPD officer." "We’re kindred spirits, even though we’re from different parts of the country," the star, 41, explained. "I feel like I have such a strong support system with him, and he also tells me the truth."

Source: mega The singer enjoys spending time with her spouse's son, whom he co-parents with an ex.

"You know, it’s like having somebody at home who can bring you back to earth and really tell it to you straight, even if it’s sometimes hard to hear," the musician continued. "I’m so thankful that he’s willing to come on this journey with me, and this adventure, but also be a grounding spot and a home for me." The two first met when McLoughlin, 34, was working security as she performed for Good Morning America in 2018. They married the following year, and he still co-parents the son his ex gave birth to in 2018.

Inside Brendan McLoughlin's 2024 Scandal

Source: @.paynes/tiktok The former NYC cop was under fire for closely dancing with another woman in 2024.

The pair appeared to be smooth sailing until summer 2024, when he was caught grooving with another woman at Lambert's own Nashville, Tenn., bar. In a video captured by an eyewitness, McLoughlin was dancing behind the lady, with the TikTok user writing on the video, "Miranda Lambert, come get your man."

How Did Miranda Lambert React to the Drama?

Source: @.paynes/tiktok One of the ladies McLoughlin was with insisted he wasn't 'flirty' with them despite the dancing videos.

As OK! reported, an insider said Lambert "trusts" her husband, but he likely got scolded when he returned home. "She loves Brendan and takes their marriage seriously, so I know she’s upset [about] this," the source spilled. "Brendan has a cheating past that she’s very well aware of, which is why they discussed it at length before they were married." However, the woman in the clip insisted he never crossed the line and was not "flirty," noting she and her pals were celebrating a bachelorette party.

Source: @mirandalambert/instagram One source claimed the musician was 'upset' about the incident even though she stayed silent on it publicly.

"We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind," she said of McLoughlin. "He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together." Another insider told a news outlet that the Grammy winner felt "stressed" over the situation even though she never said so publicly.

Source: mega The pair married in 2019 after meeting the year prior.