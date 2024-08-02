Miranda Lambert Is 'Stressed Over Her Marriage' After Husband Brendan McLoughlin Was Caught Flirting With a Group of Women
Miranda Lambert's marriage was put to the test after her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, was caught dancing with other women at his wife's bar in Nashville.
The situation reportedly left the "Wranglers" singer "humiliated," as a source spilled to a news publication: "Miranda gave Brendan a piece of her mind and a warning he'd better mind his behavior or else."
While Lambert hasn't discussed the state of her marriage with the public, the insider claimed insecurities caused by McLoughlin's shady behavior are to blame for the country star's recent mid-concert meltdowns.
In both June and July, Lambert paused her performances to scold fans in the crowd for being disruptive or distractive.
"Miranda’s stressed over her marriage and clearly taking it out on her fans," the confidante confessed. "She’s constantly worried about what Brendan’s up to when her back is turned. So any little thing will trigger her temper."
McLoughlin and Lambert first met in 2018, when the former New York City police officer was working security on the set of Good Morning America during the "Mama's Broken Heart" singer and her band the Pistol Annies' live performance on the daytime talk show.
Their interaction appeared to be love at first sight, as McLoughlin and the blonde beauty dated for just three months before marrying during a secret ceremony in January 2019.
Lambert and McLoughlin have not welcomed any children together, however, the "Drunk" hitmaker is a stepmom to the retired cop's 4-year-old son, Landon, whom he welcomed from a previous relationship.
- Miranda Lambert All Smiles With Brendan McLoughlin After It's Claimed She Was 'Upset' by Him Dancing With Another Woman
- 'Are We Done?': Miranda Lambert Lectures Crowd After Fight Breaks Out at Her Concert — Watch
- Saying 'Goodbye' to Marriage? Miranda Lambert Posts Cryptic Video After Husband Brendan McLoughlin Was Seen Dancing With Women
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Prior to tying the knot with McLoughlin, the Texas native said "I do" to Blake Shelton in 2011.
Lambert was married to the fellow country crooner until 2015, when the pair called it quits on their union amid rumors of a potential affair swirling around the southern belle — who denied said accusations.
Shelton has also moved on from his marriage to Lambert, as he exchanged wedding vows with Gwen Stefani in 2021 — six years after meeting the "Just a Girl" singer as judges on The Voice in 2014.
Like his ex-wife, the "God Gave Me You" vocalist is a proud stepdad to Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's three sons: Kingston, 18, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10.
In Touch spoke to a source about Lambert.